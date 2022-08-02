Meet Lynette The Waterford Singing Bus Driver

Read on wcsx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Furillostar Is the Future 'IYKYK'jzonazariFlint, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Major Michigan cannabis distributor abruptly closes multiple store locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
1051thebounce.com
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
Voice News
Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6
Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More
It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House
If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
wcsx.com
Oxford High School Graduate Will Compete on America’s Got Talent
Would you like to see Ava Swiss, an Oxford High School graduate, advance on to the next rounds of America’s Got Talent? According to clickondetroit.com, you will have your chance to vote for her this coming Tuesday, August 9th on America’s Got Talent. Ava is performing against 10...
Check Out the Inside of This Historic Mid Michigan Mansion
If you've ever driven down West State Street in St. Johns you've probably seen this giant mansion. This is the Hicks Mansion. It has a long heritage in St. Johns, having been built in 1873. The Hicks Mansion in St. Johns. Steve and Jenny Heath were the previous owners for...
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Johnson: Oxford security guard walked past Tate Myre, looked into bathroom before Justin Shilling shot
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A security guard could have prevented at least one Oxford High School shooting death, attorney Ven Johnson said. Johnson said Wednesday he filed a motion to add security guard Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the families of victims. Read more Oxford...
Northern Michigan Man Turns In His Sister for Using Dead Mother’s Identity
A Northern Michigan woman has been arrested for attempting to use her dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel was arraigned on Wednesday (8/3) on a laundry list of charges. Michigan State Police have charged the woman from South Boardman with one count of identity theft, one count of a false statement of identity for a financial transaction device, one count of stealing/retaining a financial transactions device without consent, and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
franchising.com
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 arrested on St. Clair River after crossing from Canada to Michigan near ‘known smuggling route’
ALGONAC, Mich. – Officials said border patrol agents arrested three people when they tried to cross the St. Clair River from Canada into Michigan. The boat they were on was noticed by border patrol officials on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 3 a.m. on the St. Clair River near Algonac.
LOOK: This Northern Michigan Mansion Sits Right On The Lake
It's not Zillow Gone Wild, but it's definitely a piece of Michigan real estate that deserves some sort of spotlight. It sits right on the lake and is basically a place for royalty, or that is what my wallet is telling me. Northern Michigan Piece Of Real Estate On The...
WNEM
WATCH LIVE: New defendant named in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney Ven Johnson said his office has filed a motion to add a new defendant in a lawsuit regarding the Oxford High School Shooting. Johnson’s office said that after reviewing surveillance footage they decided to add a new defendant. “Evidence shows this new defendant likewise...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month. If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.
Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter
It's hard to argue with the Farmers' Almanac. Despite its "less-than-scientific" approach to predicting weather, harvests, and world events... SOMEHOW, it keeps getting it right. It's like the Astrology of World Events, except... this is REAL!. It seems to think about winter when we're still under the occasional heat advisory,...
clarkstonnews.com
But wait! There’s more to the story than that!
Hit a milestone last Friday. It’s a day, let’s be honest-ish, that brought a tear to my eye. It was emotional, at least for me. It was the day I was able to again wear pants to work – and my co-workers in the office were more than thankful. It was the first time in 84 days (not that I was counting) that I could put pants over my bum leg.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
Michigan Gas Utilities in a battle with two siblings over a new pipeline
On Monday, two siblings chained themselves to an excavator to protest Michigan Gas Utilities putting a replacement line in. On Wednesday, the siblings were served with a cease and desist order.
Comments / 0