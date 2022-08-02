ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Roloff pays tribute to father Ron as he leaves behind 10 grandchildren

By Celine Byford
realitytitbit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little People Big World#Tlc#The Marine Corps
Whiskey Riff

The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”

The apple surely doesn’t fall far from the tree. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty, have formed a duo called Twitty & Lynn, and they’re currently out on tour together doing A Salute to Conway and Loretta. And they just released a brand new cover and music video of a really cool, country-fied version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Im on Fire.” “I’m On Fire” was originally released in 1985, and was the fourth single from […] The post The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Coco 'gave Paige flowers' at Love Island afterparty before Summer 'feud'

Coco left the Love Island villa with Josh several weeks ago but, when the Love Island afterparty kicked off on the night of the final, she was allegedly seen giving flowers to Paige and feuding with Casa Amor star Summer. Coco recently shared her experience on the show, admitting the...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

AGT's Nerveless Nocks thrilled crowds since 1840, the Queen inspired their name

America’s Got Talent never fails to disappoint and the 2022 season of the show is no different. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are often left in awe of the acts they judge on the show. AGT season 17 saw The Nerveless Nocks perform on stage and they had judges and audience members closing their eyes!
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

Autistic singer Aubrey Burchell captivates AGT fans with The Weeknd tune

Aubrey Burchell took to the America’s Got Talent stage to perform The Weeknd’s ‘Call Out My Name’. Putting her own emotional spin on the popular track, she seriously impressed the talent show judges. Spoiler alert: Revealing that she was recently diagnosed with level one autism, Audrey’s...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Simon Cowell teary-eyed as he recalls Nightbirde's audition after tragic death

Although there are many performances during America’s Got Talent’s time on TV that have received standing ovations from both the audience and the judges, receiving a Golden Buzzer is the ultimate recognition. To celebrate those who have received the Golden Buzzer, Simon Cowell and Terry Crews sat down to re-watch some favorites – with the mogul saying Nightbirde was his number one.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Prison 'almost a blessing' to Jorge Nava as he now marries Rhoda Blua

90 Day Fiancé‘s Jorge Nava has a totally different life nowadays compared with the one he lived when 90 Day viewers first met him in 2016. Jorge first appeared on the show alongside Anfisa Arkhipchenko in season 4 and, although the couple did end up married, they later divorced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy