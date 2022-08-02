ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan's Island, SC

"S" is for Sully, Thomas (1783-1872)

"S" is for Sully, Thomas (1783-1872). Portraitist. Sully was born in Lincolnshire, England. In 1792 the entire family immigrated to the United States and in 1794 settled in Charleston. Sully studied with several local artists before leaving the city in 1799. He went to England in 1809 where he, like other aspiring artists, spent his time copying canvases by Benjamin West and old masters painters. Returning home, he made Philadelphia his base for the rest of his career—with short sojourns to East Coast cities in pursuit of portrait commissions In 1841 and 1845 he was in Charleston where he painted thirty-nine canvases. Quite businesslike, Sully maintained a register of his paintings that documents that he painted more than two thousand canvases during his long life. Thomas Sully was this country’s preeminent portrait painter of the nineteenth century.
CHARLESTON, SC
Robots and tech schools and pandemic business recovery in South Carolina (Oh my!)

‘I don’t think there’s an MBA graduate out there who took a class in how to handle a pandemic.”. Bob Morgan said that on a Zoom call. And the president and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce has a point. Before anyone ever heard the word “COVID,” there were likely very few business grads, if any, who had a real collegiate background in what to do if a global public health crisis shut down the entire world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Can better doors help keep schools safer?

Sadly, school shootings continue to happen. After Sandy Hook, our next guest’s company decided to use their CEO’s military experience to create a product that they hope will help make schools safer. Mike Switzer interviews Kirk Ferguson, chief of staff at R2P Innovations in Goose Creek, SC. After...
COLUMBIA, SC

