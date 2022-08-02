ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NY

Scaling Little Peaks: Keene breaks ground on new daycare center

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBav3_0h1VxhGt00
Little Peaks foundation; the new daycare center in Keene is expected to open in the summer of 2023. The expansion helps meet a big need for childcare in the Keene community. Photo by Tim Rowland

The calls began before the first shovelful of earth was turned. The informal Balsam Telegraph was buzzing with word that Little Peaks Daycare Center in Keene was about to expand, and families across the Eastern Adirondacks wanted in.

The rumors were indeed accurate, and this summer Little Peaks broke ground on a new center that will triple its capacity and play at least a small part in alleviating a growing crisis that affects not just young families, but local governments, businesses and ultimately the tourism upon which the Adirondack economy is based.

The center will open next summer.

Executive Director Reid Jewett Smith, who holds a doctorate in curriculum and instruction, said that child care and housing are the two most critical issues facing Adirondack communities. At a recent forum, a public school administrator got her attention when he opined that in 30 years, if those twin problems remain unsolved, there will be no public schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4HEB_0h1VxhGt00
Little Peaks donor Leita Hamill and Executive Director Reid Jewett Smith. Photo by Tim Rowland

Smith and her husband Matt saw the problem first-hand. They arrived at the onset of the pandemic when Matt took a position as director of North Country School. With a 1-year-old in tow and expecting another, Smith said she began searching online for child care. Much like the Banks children in Mary Poppins, she had her list for what would make the perfect provider. When the perfect provider didn’t exist, she began to lower her requirements. “I started removing all the filters,” she said. Still nothing.

Smith, in typical Adirondack fashion, was patching together jobs that allowed her to work from home, and writing her doctoral dissertation “one sentence at a time” with a child on her knee.

When the Little Peaks project was announced, along with the need for the school’s first executive director, it seemed a perfect fit. Smith said she was impressed that all the cutting edge pedantic theories she’d read about in her studies “were things Little Peaks had been doing for years.”

Along with larger accommodations for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, the center will be open all day and will build on the Little Peaks philosophy of play- and nature-based learning that encourages children to seek out answers to their own questions.

Katherine Brown, who helped found Little Peaks 30 years ago, said child care was identified as one of four critical areas of need to be addressed by Keene’s new comprehensive plan. Subsequent surveys in and around the town identified an intense interest in child care, which has been disappearing from the Adirondack landscape.

Looking for solutions

Communities have been forced to come up with their own solutions for care, which is challenging because each community is different, making it hard to draw up a one-size-fits all model. Essex County recently allocated $100,000 to help local agencies provide a tailwind to people who want to run daycare out of their homes but can’t due to onerous red tape or expensive start-up costs.

Ticonderoga has an elementary school left half-empty when middle school students were consolidated into the high school. Community leaders believe it would make an excellent daycare center, but so far their efforts have bumped up against state regulations preventing any incidental contact between younger and older children.

Brown said Little Peaks is not a silver bullet that would work in other communities. Keene’s demographic was too well-off for state help, so Little Peaks’ expansion was made possible by some impactful donations from members of the community, which are funding, in cash and construction, the $1.2 million center and establishing a $3 million endowment that will help provide scholarships for families who would not otherwise be able to afford the cost. Tuition will be on a sliding scale based on ability to pay. The center will have 12 employees, and Brown said it was also important to the school to pay a living wage.

“The cost to the center will be $1,200 to $1,400 per month per child, but we are building up our scholarship fund to serve as an endowment that can subsidize that at varying levels,” Smith said. “The state will pay $800 a month for families at or below the federal poverty level, but that will not cover our costs of running the center and paying our teachers a living wage. Our scholarship fund, which was just started with a $500,000 gift from local philanthropist Annette Merle-Smith, will ultimately help close the gap between cost and affordability.”

The financial support from community benefactors allow Little Peaks to sidestep a nettlesome Catch 22: Daycare centers that pay enough to attract help (or make it worthwhile for a single provider) have to charge parents more than they can afford for a slot.

Little Peaks will have three rooms for differing age groups and a fourth as an all-purpose room that could conceivably be used for future expansion, Brown said. The center has typically accepted children from Keene and neighboring towns, and will continue to do so.

The school will be in the heart of the hamlet, across from Town Hall, and will fit the Adirondack environmental ethic, with solar panels, EV chargers and a pollinator garden. The property was originally envisioned as a potential location for affordable housing, and that plan is still operational. Smith said the development will include four lots for below-market-cost homes, that well be kept that way in perpetuity.

In the big picture, the center represents the importance of formative-year education, a field that has historically been associated with high expense, low pay and patchwork community coverage.

“The whole country needs to value the raising of children,” Brown said. “These are real human beings and we can have an important impact on their lives.”

Don’t miss a thing

Sign up for our weekly “Adk News Briefing” newsletter, that highlights the week’s top stories on our two websites: adirondackexplorer.org and adirondackalmanack.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Addison Independent

HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling

It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NY
City
Ticonderoga, NY
mynbc5.com

Battle of Plattsburgh schedule, 2022 pin unveiled

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration is about a month away. Organizers have some new additions planned for this year. But in order to attend, people are encouraged to buy pins for $10. They can be purchased at more than a dozen locations in downtown Plattsburgh. All proceeds go back to the Battle of Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners

Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
NORTH HERO, VT
Interior Design

Randi Renate Creates a Permanent Installation in Elizabethtown, New York

Hiking the High Peaks region in New York’s Adirondack Mountains during the pandemic lockdown, Randi Renate was struck by the enveloping cerulean sky. It inspired the artist to create blue is the atmospheric refraction I see you through, a permanent installation now on the grounds of the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown. Among the other influences on the 14-foot-tall, spherical structure are Renate’s studies in biology and oceanography, her myriad readings on distance, subjectivity, and connection, and Bluets, Maggie Nelson’s book-length ode to the color.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NY
WCAX

Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
MALONE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack High Peaks#Affordable Housing#North Country School
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Armed officers to guard Warren Co. Municipal Center entrances

QUEENSBURY | Armed officers will soon be on guard at the unlocked entrances to the Warren County Municipal Center — including the entry to the Department of Motor Vehicles office — following recent decisions by county leaders to boost security on the government campus. Warren County supervisors have...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
WCAX

Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 3 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh to host its first-ever Michigan Fest in 2023

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Michigan Month in the town of Plattsburgh may be over, but the celebrating will continue. The town just announced that next year it will host its first-ever Michigan Festival. If you don’t know what a Michigan is, it’s a hot dog covered in a sweet or...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

Burlington's New BTV Market Puts the World on the Menu

In Burlington's recently renovated City Hall Park, where the fountains are flowing this summer, Saturday strollers can sample a similarly abundant flow of foods from culinary entrepreneurs participating in the new BTV Market. Organized by Burlington City Arts and the city's Love Burlington effort to support small business, the market...
BURLINGTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

766
Followers
790
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy