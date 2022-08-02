ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Good News Friday: August 5, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

New Waco riverwalk design seeks to link Riverfront development, Foster Pavilion, Ranger museum

New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion.
WACO, TX
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Waco, TX
Obituaries
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for fall youth flag football

Waco Transit System’s free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items. Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations. For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Watch now — New Waco riverwalk design presentation at Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting

New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Gatesville HS Seniors Parking Spaces Vandalized

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatseville High School students are in shock after learning that their senior parking spots that they spent hours painting, have been vandalized. The Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Goehlke says one of the Gatesville High School Resource Officers wrote a report of criminal mischief at...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco ISD hosts annual Back-to-School Family Fest

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will host its annual Back-To-School Family Fest August 6 at University and Waco high schools. The event, exclusive to Waco ISD students, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will include free food, entertainment and a chance to meet with local organizations, according to the district.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead eases water restrictions as work continues on damaged well

Bellmead announced it has eased water-use restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2, as of Tuesday, as work continues to repair a well that went offline last month. The further easing of restrictions comes less than a month after the city had implemented Stage 4 restrictions on July 16 and 17 because of the well issue.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Local Prosecutor Weighs in On Griner’s Case

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- A judge found former Baylor Bear and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. District attorney Barry Johnson breaks down the process of how Griner’s case would have been handled here in the state of Texas.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire located on the 4800 Block of Sanger Ave. Units are arriving to the scene where there is a fire showing from an apartment building. FOX 44 will keep you updated as we learn more...
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Gullette commits to Texas amid heavy recruiting interest

He had his choice of suitors, and Derion Gullette settled on the one located in the state capital. Gullette, a multi-sport star from Marlin who had generated heavy football recruiting interest, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Friday. Gullette (6-3, 225) chose the Longhorns over offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama and others.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

ALICO spending $1 million on elevator upgrades

Remember the joke about the rube eyeing a New York skyscraper and marveling at how much hay it would hold. Not equating that experience to the opening of Waco’s ALICO Building 111 years ago, but locals reportedly stood awestruck at this modern marvel, with its terra cotta touches, 52-foot-deep foundation, steel frame and cutting-edge elevators.
WACO, TX

