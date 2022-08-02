Read on wacotrib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
KWTX
Good News Friday: August 5, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Over $100,000 Bond Set for Killeen, Texas Woman After Attack of Officer
A wild dispute at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas resulted in a patient being jailed on over $100,000 bond. The fight started when a woman didn't want to leave the hospital, even though she had been medically cleared to go home. Seton Medical Center Altercation. The Killeen Daily...
WacoTrib.com
New Waco riverwalk design seeks to link Riverfront development, Foster Pavilion, Ranger museum
New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for fall youth flag football
Waco Transit System’s free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items. Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations. For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.
1 Man Dies In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Hewitt (Hewitt, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hewitt on Saturday night. According to the officials, Kelton Hubert, 32, was identified in the motor vehicle crash. Hubert tried to flee from a McLennan County [..]
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported a multi-vehicle accident which led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen. The accident took place on Tuesday at noon on I-14 near the Clear Creek overpass, where a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an [..]
WacoTrib.com
Prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Watch now — New Waco riverwalk design presentation at Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting
New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
fox44news.com
Gatesville HS Seniors Parking Spaces Vandalized
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatseville High School students are in shock after learning that their senior parking spots that they spent hours painting, have been vandalized. The Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Goehlke says one of the Gatesville High School Resource Officers wrote a report of criminal mischief at...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco ISD hosts annual Back-to-School Family Fest
WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will host its annual Back-To-School Family Fest August 6 at University and Waco high schools. The event, exclusive to Waco ISD students, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will include free food, entertainment and a chance to meet with local organizations, according to the district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Three businesses move into remodeled building across 11th from Balcones Distilling
Zach Gerik sells crop insurance to farmers and ranchers, so he knows about risk taking. His gamble at 218 S. 11th St. has turned up aces, creating lease space where a roof collapsed and the facade badly needed a facelift. Gerik grew up farming near Aquilla, population 110, but later...
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead eases water restrictions as work continues on damaged well
Bellmead announced it has eased water-use restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2, as of Tuesday, as work continues to repair a well that went offline last month. The further easing of restrictions comes less than a month after the city had implemented Stage 4 restrictions on July 16 and 17 because of the well issue.
fox44news.com
Local Prosecutor Weighs in On Griner’s Case
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- A judge found former Baylor Bear and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. District attorney Barry Johnson breaks down the process of how Griner’s case would have been handled here in the state of Texas.
1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
The Temple Police Department is in the process of investigating an early morning accident where 1 person was killed on Tuesday. Official reports of the Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol indicate that the incident took place at around 5 AM.
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire located on the 4800 Block of Sanger Ave. Units are arriving to the scene where there is a fire showing from an apartment building. FOX 44 will keep you updated as we learn more...
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
WacoTrib.com
Gullette commits to Texas amid heavy recruiting interest
He had his choice of suitors, and Derion Gullette settled on the one located in the state capital. Gullette, a multi-sport star from Marlin who had generated heavy football recruiting interest, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Friday. Gullette (6-3, 225) chose the Longhorns over offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama and others.
WacoTrib.com
ALICO spending $1 million on elevator upgrades
Remember the joke about the rube eyeing a New York skyscraper and marveling at how much hay it would hold. Not equating that experience to the opening of Waco’s ALICO Building 111 years ago, but locals reportedly stood awestruck at this modern marvel, with its terra cotta touches, 52-foot-deep foundation, steel frame and cutting-edge elevators.
Comments / 0