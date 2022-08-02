Marion Firefighters Make A Special Delivery

In this day and age we live in, many times the purity of sports is lost. It becomes buried by money and by the egos of athletes. We forget why we started playing sports in the first place. Because it was great exercise and because it was FUN! Perhaps no sports league celebrates the history of its sport and has fun more than the Granny Basketball League. And the champion of this league is right here from Cedar Rapids!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO