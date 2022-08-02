Marion Firefighters Make A Special Delivery

Read on khak.com
Officials Release Autopsy Details In June’s Murders At Eastern Iowa Campground
Ankeny, Iowa — The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a...
One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
Autopsies completed in Iowa park triple homicide
(ABC 6 News) - The cause and manner of death of the victims in the July triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park campground have been revealed. On July 22, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Division of Criminal Investigation were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Cause Of Death Of Three Family Members Killed At Maquoketa Caves Released
More details have been released about the homicides of three family members killed at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in July. Before continuing with this article, know that the description of the cause of death is from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Descriptions may be disturbing to some readers.
Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Updated: 58 minutes ago. After two years of increases in the number of abortions in Iowa, the number fell...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Stepdaughter One Of Two Arrested For Murder of Palo, Iowa Woman
Two people have been charged in the death of a Palo woman in mid-July. One of them is the woman's stepdaughter. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Samantha F. Bevans of Palo and 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of North Liberty have both been charged with murder in the death of Bevans' stepmother.
Cedar Rapids Public Library Closed Until September Following Fire
A fire took place July 27 at the Cedar Rapids Public Library in downtown Cedar Rapids, and while it was relatively small, the staff there now says the damage is going to take at least another month to clean up. Our news partner KCRG posted newly-released images of the fire damage, seen below.
Newscast 08.04.22: Multiple fatalities in Laurel, NE, update from Nebraska State Patrol at 3:30
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel in the northeast corner of the state early this morning. Nebraska News Channel reports that the situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. Multiple witnesses reported seeing or...
Construction of First Avenue/Scott Boulevard roundabout in Iowa City experiencing delays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The construction of the First Avenue and Scott Boulevard roundabout will continue through early September due to various delays associated with the project. The City has been working with the contractor throughout these delays in order to reach completion as quickly as...
Waterloo Residents Arrested in Connection to Mexican Drug Cartel
In movies or TV shows like Narcos, Breaking Bad, or Ozark, involvement with drug cartels in far off lands like Mexico seems to be something that only happens in the movies or other parts of the United States. Never do we think about any sort of entanglement between these criminals and the people of Iowa -- let alone the Cedar Valley.
Everything You Need to Know About Iowa Irish Fest
Iowa Irish Fest is entering its 16th year of existence and from August 5th through the 7th we will see Irish bands from all over the world come to the Lincoln Park Area in Waterloo. Check out the full list of the performers below and what days they will be...
Cedar Rapids Team Wins Granny Basketball National Championship
In this day and age we live in, many times the purity of sports is lost. It becomes buried by money and by the egos of athletes. We forget why we started playing sports in the first place. Because it was great exercise and because it was FUN! Perhaps no sports league celebrates the history of its sport and has fun more than the Granny Basketball League. And the champion of this league is right here from Cedar Rapids!
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
