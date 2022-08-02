Read on www.cryptoglobe.com
Why Ethereum’s Merge Is “Likely as a Big a Deal As the BTC Halving”, Explains Analyst
On Thursday (April 4), popular New Zealand based crypto analyst and influencer Lark Davis explained why Ethereum’s “Merge” hard fork (which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake) could be more important than some people realize. Here is how Ethereum Foundation...
ZB, Which Itself ‘World’s Most Secure Digital Asset Exchange’, Seemingly Hacked
On Wednesday (August 3), blockchain security firm PeckShield reported that around $4.8 million has been transferred out of crypto exchange ZB. On its website and in its Twitter bio, ZB calls itself the world’s most secure crypto exchange, as you can see from the screenshot below (taken at 6:27 p.m. UTC on August 3):
Man Complains to Cardano Founder About Drop in $ADA Price, Gets Schooled
On Friday (August 5), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, schooled a man who complained that the $ADA price had dropped since he bought some. It all started earlier today when Hoskinson posted the following...
Solana ($SOL) Is the ‘Most Underrated Token’, Says Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried
Cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bank-man Fried (SBF), co-founder and CEO of popular digital asset trading platform FTX, has revealed he believes Solana ($SOL) is the “most underrated token right now” even as the network deals with an exploit that affected nearly 8,000 wallets. In an interview with Fortune, SBF...
Ben Armstrong : “If You Don’t Own $ETH, $XRP, &$ADA, You Are Doing It Wrong”
On Thursday (August 4), crypto analyst Ben Armstrong, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “BitBoy Crypto“, named three digital assets that he believes should be in every crypto investor’s porfolio. So, the question is why would he be so bullish on these cryptoassets. Well, the...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Institutional Investors and Other Large Traders See Bitcoin ($BTC) Reach $32,000 This Year
Institutional investors and other large traders remain bullish on the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) and see it rally to $32,000 this year, despite the crypto market downturn that has been enduring in the first half of the year. Cumberland, a Chicago-based market maker that buys and sells with institutions and...
$ADA: IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson Explains Essential Value Proposition of Cardano
On Tuesday (August 2), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, found a great way to explain the main goal of the Cardano platform. When asked by Alex Hammer, the host of “The Future of Technology...
$ADA: Number of Smart Contracts Deployed on Cardano Surpasses 3,000 for First Time
The number of smart contracts deployed on the Cardano ($ADA) network has reached a new milestone above the 3,000 mark for the first time in the cryptocurrency’s history as developers work on it ahead of the Vasil hard fork and as its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem grows. According to...
CNBC’s Jim Cramer: ‘Still Studying Coinbase and All of These Crypto Coins’
Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer, who is is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“, is “studying” Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). On Monday, Cramer, who is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet, sent out the following tweet:
Cardano ($ADA) Network Surpasses 3.5 Million Wallet Milestone
The total number of wallets on the Cardano ($ADA) blockchain has surpassed the 3.5 million wallet milestone at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s developers are working on its upcoming Vasil hard fork, and support for it keeps growing. According to data from Cardano Blockchain Insights, the Cardano network...
$BABYDOGE Listed on Popular Crypto Exchange Poloniex Amid Growing Token Burns
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency $BABYDOGE has recently been listed on a popular cryptocurrency exchange, Poloniex, as its keeps on processing token burns and trending on social media thanks to its supporters. According to a bot tracking cryptocurrency listings on exchanges, Poloniex listed $BABYDOGE at the beginning of August and now has...
$ADA: iPhone Version of dcSpark’s Flint Wallet for Cardano Now Has a DApp Browser
On Tuesday (August 2), blockchain startup dcSpark announced an important update to the iOS version of its lightweight and user-friendly wallet for Cardano. In case you are wondering what dcSpark does, according to its development team, the main goals are to:. “Extend Blockchain Protocol Layers”. “Implement First-Class Ecosystem Tooling”. “Develop...
