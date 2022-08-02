ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Complains to Cardano Founder About Drop in $ADA Price, Gets Schooled

On Friday (August 5), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, schooled a man who complained that the $ADA price had dropped since he bought some. It all started earlier today when Hoskinson posted the following...
CNBC’s Jim Cramer: ‘Still Studying Coinbase and All of These Crypto Coins’

Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer, who is is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“, is “studying” Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). On Monday, Cramer, who is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet, sent out the following tweet:
Cardano ($ADA) Network Surpasses 3.5 Million Wallet Milestone

The total number of wallets on the Cardano ($ADA) blockchain has surpassed the 3.5 million wallet milestone at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s developers are working on its upcoming Vasil hard fork, and support for it keeps growing. According to data from Cardano Blockchain Insights, the Cardano network...
$ADA: iPhone Version of dcSpark’s Flint Wallet for Cardano Now Has a DApp Browser

On Tuesday (August 2), blockchain startup dcSpark announced an important update to the iOS version of its lightweight and user-friendly wallet for Cardano. In case you are wondering what dcSpark does, according to its development team, the main goals are to:. “Extend Blockchain Protocol Layers”. “Implement First-Class Ecosystem Tooling”. “Develop...
