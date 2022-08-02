Read on www.wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair gets underway next week
SPRINGFIELD – You’ll see and experience some new things at the Illinois State Fair this year. Illinois Department of Agriculture director Jerry Costello says the ongoing infrastructure projects – and their results – dominate. “Livestock exhibitors will definitely notice the difference on Eighth Street,” said Costello...
Manufacturers of Illinois say things are trending up
SPRINGFIELD – “Manufacturing Matters” is the name of a tour the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is on to promote a new study which shows things are better than many people believe. IMA’s president and CEO, Mark Denzler, said, “Education workforce is probably the Number One challenge that...
Midwest Food Bank sending disaster relief to flood victims in Kentucky
BLOOMINGTON – Amid eight inches of rainfall in eastern Kentucky, the Midwest Food Bank in Normal is sending truckloads of supplies to support victims of flooding. With the death toll continuing to rise, Kentucky officials report almost 40 people died from flash flooding and mudslides. “So far, we’ve sent...
Back-to-school sales tax holiday is meant to help Illinois families
SPRINGFIELD – Back-to-school shopping brings mixed feelings for kids, with summer almost over and the first day of school looming closer. The state intends to make it a less painful time of year for families, rolling back the state’s portion of the sales tax from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent for school-related merchandise. That includes clothes, and that includes shoes.
Illinois State Fair manager reports the fair is holding the line on ticket prices
SPRINGFIELD – When you have a mother of four – including a set of triplets – in charge of things, you expect her to be organized and budget-minded. That’s the impression the Illinois State Fair’s first-year manager, Rebecca Clark, wants you to have about the 2022 fair, which begins Thursday.
Judge rules in local sheriffs favor regarding prisoner transfer delays
SPRINGFIELD – A win in court today for some local sheriffs in their lawsuit against the governor. A Sangamon County judge has granted a temporary restraining order invalidating two pandemic-era executive orders. They allowed the Pritzker administration to extend a 20-day deadline to assign inmates with mental health issues...
ISP squad car hit again by Scott’s Law violator
CHICAGO – Another Illinois State Police squad car has been struck, marking the 14th Scott’s Law related crash this year. A Chicago area trooper was sitting in his car with the lights activated when he was hit by a drunk driver. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but this is happening way too often says ISP Master Sgt. Joey Watson.
