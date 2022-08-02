ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

50-Year-Old Erin Anthony O’Hayer Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Nevada State Police reports that a motorcycle rider was killed in an accident that occurred on Sunday.

Erin Anthony O’Hayer, 50, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle northbound on S.R 159 near the mile marker. The motorcycle was unable to stay in its lane and crossed over to the southbound side. The motorcycle slid in front of a Dodge Ram 5500, striking the truck. Resultantly the rider was ejected.

Officials pronounced the victim dead on the scene, and the driver of the Dodge Ram 5500 was not injured.

02 August 2022

Source: The Las Vegas Sun

Comments / 0

 

