Mclean County, IL

Local piano teacher sentenced to life in prison after final sex assault trial

 3 days ago
Judge rules in local sheriffs favor regarding prisoner transfer delays

SPRINGFIELD – A win in court today for some local sheriffs in their lawsuit against the governor. A Sangamon County judge has granted a temporary restraining order invalidating two pandemic-era executive orders. They allowed the Pritzker administration to extend a 20-day deadline to assign inmates with mental health issues...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Illinois State Fair gets underway next week

SPRINGFIELD – You’ll see and experience some new things at the Illinois State Fair this year. Illinois Department of Agriculture director Jerry Costello says the ongoing infrastructure projects – and their results – dominate. “Livestock exhibitors will definitely notice the difference on Eighth Street,” said Costello...
ILLINOIS STATE
91st annual McLean County Fair kicked off Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON – The 91st Annual McLean County Fair got underway Wednesday. Last year was their first time back to normal after COVID and it was a record-breaking year. This year, they’re hoping to break that record and they have plenty to offer. There are carnival rides, horseback riding, tractor pulls, live entertainment, and you can even milk a cow. Because of the heat, the staff have set up plenty of areas for people to get water and take breaks in the air conditioning.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Midwest Food Bank sending disaster relief to flood victims in Kentucky

BLOOMINGTON – Amid eight inches of rainfall in eastern Kentucky, the Midwest Food Bank in Normal is sending truckloads of supplies to support victims of flooding. With the death toll continuing to rise, Kentucky officials report almost 40 people died from flash flooding and mudslides. “So far, we’ve sent...
NORMAL, IL
Manufacturers of Illinois say things are trending up

SPRINGFIELD – “Manufacturing Matters” is the name of a tour the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is on to promote a new study which shows things are better than many people believe. IMA’s president and CEO, Mark Denzler, said, “Education workforce is probably the Number One challenge that...
ILLINOIS STATE

