Local piano teacher sentenced to life in prison after final sex assault trial

BLOOMINGTON – The 91st Annual McLean County Fair got underway Wednesday. Last year was their first time back to normal after COVID and it was a record-breaking year. This year, they’re hoping to break that record and they have plenty to offer. There are carnival rides, horseback riding, tractor pulls, live entertainment, and you can even milk a cow. Because of the heat, the staff have set up plenty of areas for people to get water and take breaks in the air conditioning.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO