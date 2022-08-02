Read on coingeek.com
The new internet
Or, as Latif Ladid put it, we are approaching the age of IPv6 and, with it, the more colloquially termed age of web3. If you haven’t already caught his talk at the recent Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai, what the advent of web3 promises is the final realization of the internet dream of a truly peer-to-peer network.
Metaverse market to generate $50B with finance sector adoption by 2026: report
Optimism for the growth potential of metaverse technology continues to gain ground. Technavio, a U.K. headquartered technology research and advisory firm, has published a report forecasting that financial players will contribute as much as $50 billion to the market capitalization of the metaverse by 2026. The report, titled “Metaverse Market...
Mintelium brings blockchain to HR tech
Mintelium provides mobile, verified credentials for anyone applying for a job. Recruiters, HR departments and employers are given temporary access to the verified personal information, with the user always maintaining control and ownership of their sensitive data. As co-founder Sashen Naicker explains, “The recruitment and HR industry in the U.K....
Incomplete information games on Bitcoin: Solving blockchain privacy dilemma using zero knowledge
This post was first published on Medium. We show how to develop games with incomplete information on Bitcoin using Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP), which is generally regarded unsuitable on a transparent blockchain. We use two games to exemplify the key processes. Paradox. There are two categories of games:. Complete information...
Kumaraguru Ramanujam: Using Bitcoin SV to send money across borders
When Bitcoin was first invented, many hailed it as the solution to inefficient cross-border remittances. But because of the high fees associated with transactions on the BTC Core network, it has never been able to live up to its full potential. That’s why Kumaraguru Ramanujam has chosen to build on...
The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 98: BSV investors file £9.9B lawsuit as Craig Wright proven right yet again in Peter McCormack case
This week, a nearly £10 billion ($12.19 billion) class action lawsuit was filed in the United Kingdom against Binance, Kraken, Bittylicious, and Shapeshift over collectively delisting BSV in 2019. The lawsuit was filed by BSV Claims Limited on behalf of the U.K. consumers who held the digital asset. The...
Central Bank of Honduras issues warning against volatile digital assets
The Central Bank of Honduras (also Banco Central de Honduras – BCH) has warned Hondurans about the risks of digital assets based on their lack of legal backing in the country and high volatility. In a press release dated July 29, the BCH stated that it has become aware...
KuCoin among digital asset firms listed in latest Ontario consumer protection alert
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has published a consumer protection alert listing several financial firms operating in the Canadian province without the required licenses. The list included some digital asset firms, the most prominent being the KuCoin exchange. The list, which was published this week, includes PhenoFX, FX-BTC Trade, and...
Federal insurance doesn’t cover digital asset companies, FDIC clarifies
Federal insurance in the United States only covers deposits held in insured banks and savings associations and doesn’t protect against digital asset firms and other non-bank entities, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has clarified. In a new fact sheet published on July 29, the regulator pointed out that...
Singapore: Legal services can be offered in the metaverse, law ministry official says
Singapore’s legal sector is looking to keep up with emerging technologies like the metaverse. According to Singapore’s Second Minister for Law, Edwin Tong, legal services such as marriage proceedings, court case disputes, and government services may one day be offered in the metaverse. Tong, who is also the...
$5M stolen from ‘world’s most secure exchange’ ZB—was it a hack or an exit scam?
At a time when several digital currency heavyweights have collapsed, yet another exchange has joined the list of exchanges that have lost millions of dollars. This time, it’s ZB.com, the self-proclaimed “world’s most secure exchange,” which lost close to $5 million in what some say could be an exit scam by insiders.
Robinhood Crypto fined $30 million by regulators
Robinhood Crypto, the digital currency trading arm of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), has settled with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for $30 million over allegedly violating anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations. “As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper resources and attention to develop...
Kenya digital currency-friendly fintech Flutterwave and Chipper Cash operating illegally: central bank
The Kenyan central bank has accused two of Africa’s leading fintech firms of illegally operating in the East African country. The two digital currency-friendly fintech companies, Flutterwave and Chipper Cash, have reportedly been operating without a license, even as the former contends with allegations of being used to launder over $50 million.
MicroStrategy posts $1 billion loss in Q2 on bad BTC bet
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) lost over $1 billion in Q2 as founder Michael Saylor’s big bet on BTC took one hell of a paper hit. Figures released Tuesday, August 2, show MicroStrategy’s revenue fell 2.6% year-on-year to $122.1 million in the three months ending June 30, while gross profit slid 5.2% to $96.9 million and net losses ballooned to $1.062 billion, of which $917.8 million was due to impairment charges on MicroStrategy’s vast BTC holdings.
Axie Infinity CEO moved AXS tokens before revealing $625M hack: report
In March this year, the blockchain industry was hit by one of the biggest heists in its young history when hackers infiltrated Axie Infinity and took off with over $600 million in USDC and Ether tokens. The gaming company immediately halted withdrawals for its users as it dealt with the hack. But as a new report now reveals, Axie’s CEO moved close to 50,000 AXS tokens to Binance after the hack was discovered, but hours before the company came clean to the public.
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to launch metaverse campuses
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has announced plans to launch digital replicas of the institution’s two campuses via a metaverse platform. The platform named MetaHKUST is set to open in September, according to a press release. It will be the first of its kind in the world and will use extended reality (XR) technology to provide an immersive study experience that will connect student and research activities across geographical locations, the release added.
