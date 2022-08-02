ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new internet

Or, as Latif Ladid put it, we are approaching the age of IPv6 and, with it, the more colloquially termed age of web3. If you haven’t already caught his talk at the recent Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai, what the advent of web3 promises is the final realization of the internet dream of a truly peer-to-peer network.
Metaverse market to generate $50B with finance sector adoption by 2026: report

Optimism for the growth potential of metaverse technology continues to gain ground. Technavio, a U.K. headquartered technology research and advisory firm, has published a report forecasting that financial players will contribute as much as $50 billion to the market capitalization of the metaverse by 2026. The report, titled “Metaverse Market...
Mintelium brings blockchain to HR tech

Mintelium provides mobile, verified credentials for anyone applying for a job. Recruiters, HR departments and employers are given temporary access to the verified personal information, with the user always maintaining control and ownership of their sensitive data. As co-founder Sashen Naicker explains, “The recruitment and HR industry in the U.K....
Kumaraguru Ramanujam: Using Bitcoin SV to send money across borders

When Bitcoin was first invented, many hailed it as the solution to inefficient cross-border remittances. But because of the high fees associated with transactions on the BTC Core network, it has never been able to live up to its full potential. That’s why Kumaraguru Ramanujam has chosen to build on...
Central Bank of Honduras issues warning against volatile digital assets

The Central Bank of Honduras (also Banco Central de Honduras – BCH) has warned Hondurans about the risks of digital assets based on their lack of legal backing in the country and high volatility. In a press release dated July 29, the BCH stated that it has become aware...
KuCoin among digital asset firms listed in latest Ontario consumer protection alert

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has published a consumer protection alert listing several financial firms operating in the Canadian province without the required licenses. The list included some digital asset firms, the most prominent being the KuCoin exchange. The list, which was published this week, includes PhenoFX, FX-BTC Trade, and...
Federal insurance doesn’t cover digital asset companies, FDIC clarifies

Federal insurance in the United States only covers deposits held in insured banks and savings associations and doesn’t protect against digital asset firms and other non-bank entities, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has clarified. In a new fact sheet published on July 29, the regulator pointed out that...
Robinhood Crypto fined $30 million by regulators

Robinhood Crypto, the digital currency trading arm of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), has settled with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for $30 million over allegedly violating anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations. “As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper resources and attention to develop...
MicroStrategy posts $1 billion loss in Q2 on bad BTC bet

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) lost over $1 billion in Q2 as founder Michael Saylor’s big bet on BTC took one hell of a paper hit. Figures released Tuesday, August 2, show MicroStrategy’s revenue fell 2.6% year-on-year to $122.1 million in the three months ending June 30, while gross profit slid 5.2% to $96.9 million and net losses ballooned to $1.062 billion, of which $917.8 million was due to impairment charges on MicroStrategy’s vast BTC holdings.
Axie Infinity CEO moved AXS tokens before revealing $625M hack: report

In March this year, the blockchain industry was hit by one of the biggest heists in its young history when hackers infiltrated Axie Infinity and took off with over $600 million in USDC and Ether tokens. The gaming company immediately halted withdrawals for its users as it dealt with the hack. But as a new report now reveals, Axie’s CEO moved close to 50,000 AXS tokens to Binance after the hack was discovered, but hours before the company came clean to the public.
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to launch metaverse campuses

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has announced plans to launch digital replicas of the institution’s two campuses via a metaverse platform. The platform named MetaHKUST is set to open in September, according to a press release. It will be the first of its kind in the world and will use extended reality (XR) technology to provide an immersive study experience that will connect student and research activities across geographical locations, the release added.
