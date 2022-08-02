In March this year, the blockchain industry was hit by one of the biggest heists in its young history when hackers infiltrated Axie Infinity and took off with over $600 million in USDC and Ether tokens. The gaming company immediately halted withdrawals for its users as it dealt with the hack. But as a new report now reveals, Axie’s CEO moved close to 50,000 AXS tokens to Binance after the hack was discovered, but hours before the company came clean to the public.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO