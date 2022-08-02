ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

When it sticks to the characters, 'can i touch it?' sparkles at the Strand Theatre

By Terry Byrne
WBUR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Circle Round LIVE at Tanglewood

Come Circle Round for a special live taping of three new podcast episodes at Tanglewood's Linde Center for Music & Learning in Lenox, Mass. On Saturday, August 27, host Rebecca Sheir and composer Eric Shimelonis will be joined on stage by an all-star cast of actors (including Hrishikesh Hirway, Tina Packer, Faith Salie, Josh Gondelman, and William Christian) and accompanied by a quartet of Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians. You and your family can be part of the live audience!
LENOX, MA
WBUR

Remembering punk rock club The Rathskeller and owner Jim Harold

As the news began to filter out earlier this week that Jim Harold, the former owner of the Kenmore Square punk rock club the Rathskeller — better known as the Rat, had died July 31, the memories flooded in. About Harold and the dark, dingy and delightful club he owned from 1973 to 1997.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

'Mass Ave Lola' wasn't my dog, but she helped me feel at home

When I finished grad school and moved to Cambridge from New York, in 2014, one of the first things I noticed was a curious sign. It hung in my neighbor’s first-floor window on Massachusetts Avenue (Mass Ave): four large construction paper letters spelling out LOLA, with an arrow pointing down to the sill.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WBUR

5 things to do this weekend, including an art exhibit at BCA and a block party at EXIT Galleries

If you feel like dancing, you’re in luck this weekend. EXIT Galleries in Allston will host a party with live music from The Overhead Bins & Godcaster going throughout the evening. If you’d rather watch instead of cut a rug, Grant Jacoby & Dancers will perform experimental choreography on Saturday in Cambridge. There's also the world premiere of the play "Mommy, Are We Poor?" at the Mosesian Center for the Arts. All of that and more below.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
City
Somerville, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
WBUR

Not just books on loan: Boston Public Library offers free start-up advice

Starting in September, Boston Public Library members will be able to check out free business advice. The library recently won a grant to start an entrepreneur-in-residence program at its central location in Copley Square. Paula Sakey, executive director of the Boston Public Library Fund, said the library plans to bring on two local entrepreneurs to help mentor aspiring business owners. The entrepreneurs will be available to answer questions on topics such as obtaining funding or developing detailed business plans.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

MBTA riders fume over plans to close Orange Line for 30 days

MBTA riders who have have already suffered through a summer filled with delays, derailments and other disruptions were hit with more hard news this week: the Orange Line soon will be shut down for nearly a month for repairs. Seunghee Lee, of Jamaica Plain, uses the Orange Line every weekday...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Touch It#The Strand#Black Women#White People#Performing#Musical Theater#African
WBUR

MBTA will shut down Orange Line trains for a month

The entire Orange Line of the MBTA will shut down for 30 days beginning in the middle of August, T officials and Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday. Officials said the shutdown, which comes amid escalating safety incidents and a federal review of the system, is necessary to speed up repairs and improvements on the line.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

How to get around the MBTA’s looming 30-day Orange Line shutdown

MBTA leaders confirmed Wednesday their unprecedented plan to shut down the entire Orange Line for 30 days later this month to expedite a broad range of overdue track repairs and upgrades. The closure will run the night of Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 18. "We have never shut down...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WBUR

Reports: Orange Line could shut down for 30 days

Multiple media reports say the T is strongly considering shutting down the entire Orange Line for 30 days. The transit agency would use that time to do emergency work. It would leave thousands of riders trying to find new ways to get around. Gov. Charlie Baker and state transportation officials...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, report finds

A new report found little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, including the use of medications to chemically restrain patients. The Disability Law Center (DLC) found that the Massachusetts Department of Correction, which operates the facility, illegally used chemical and physical restraints on people in custody, lacks adequate services for those who speak limited English and failed to provide enough information about efforts to remove mold in the hospital building.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
WBUR

WATCH: Democrats running for Massachusetts auditor gather for debate

The Democratic primary candidates for Massachusetts auditor met Wednesday morning at WBUR for their first debate ahead of this year's statewide election. Chris Dempsey and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio discussed their respective visions for the role inside WBUR's studios in hopes of winning over voters ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 primary.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Doughty favors pragmatic conservatism to hot-button issues. He hopes that will win him the governor's seat

Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, one of two Republicans running for Massachusetts governor, has never sought political office before. But Doughty has been thinking about running for governor for a long time, according to his wife, Leslie. She says Doughty first told her about his political ambitions 35 years ago, just before they were married.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy