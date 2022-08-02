When it sticks to the characters, 'can i touch it?' sparkles at the Strand Theatre

Read on www.wbur.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Related
WBUR
Circle Round LIVE at Tanglewood
Come Circle Round for a special live taping of three new podcast episodes at Tanglewood's Linde Center for Music & Learning in Lenox, Mass. On Saturday, August 27, host Rebecca Sheir and composer Eric Shimelonis will be joined on stage by an all-star cast of actors (including Hrishikesh Hirway, Tina Packer, Faith Salie, Josh Gondelman, and William Christian) and accompanied by a quartet of Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians. You and your family can be part of the live audience!
WBUR
Remembering punk rock club The Rathskeller and owner Jim Harold
As the news began to filter out earlier this week that Jim Harold, the former owner of the Kenmore Square punk rock club the Rathskeller — better known as the Rat, had died July 31, the memories flooded in. About Harold and the dark, dingy and delightful club he owned from 1973 to 1997.
WBUR
'Mass Ave Lola' wasn't my dog, but she helped me feel at home
When I finished grad school and moved to Cambridge from New York, in 2014, one of the first things I noticed was a curious sign. It hung in my neighbor’s first-floor window on Massachusetts Avenue (Mass Ave): four large construction paper letters spelling out LOLA, with an arrow pointing down to the sill.
WBUR
5 things to do this weekend, including an art exhibit at BCA and a block party at EXIT Galleries
If you feel like dancing, you’re in luck this weekend. EXIT Galleries in Allston will host a party with live music from The Overhead Bins & Godcaster going throughout the evening. If you’d rather watch instead of cut a rug, Grant Jacoby & Dancers will perform experimental choreography on Saturday in Cambridge. There's also the world premiere of the play "Mommy, Are We Poor?" at the Mosesian Center for the Arts. All of that and more below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBUR
Not just books on loan: Boston Public Library offers free start-up advice
Starting in September, Boston Public Library members will be able to check out free business advice. The library recently won a grant to start an entrepreneur-in-residence program at its central location in Copley Square. Paula Sakey, executive director of the Boston Public Library Fund, said the library plans to bring on two local entrepreneurs to help mentor aspiring business owners. The entrepreneurs will be available to answer questions on topics such as obtaining funding or developing detailed business plans.
WBUR
Weekend forecast: As sweltering temps keep up, Boston could see a 6-day heat wave
Today marks the second day of temperatures that have exceeded 90 degrees, putting Boston right in the middle of what may end up being a five- or potentially six-day-long heat wave in the city. The high on Thursday broke the daily record after hitting 98 degrees. Friday's temperature was just...
WBUR
MBTA will shut down Green Line service from downtown Boston to Somerville for nearly a month
A portion of the Green Line will shut down for nearly a month at the end of the summer, and the planned extension into Medford has been delayed until November, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced Friday. Green Line service from Government Center station to the newly opened Union Square...
WBUR
MBTA riders fume over plans to close Orange Line for 30 days
MBTA riders who have have already suffered through a summer filled with delays, derailments and other disruptions were hit with more hard news this week: the Orange Line soon will be shut down for nearly a month for repairs. Seunghee Lee, of Jamaica Plain, uses the Orange Line every weekday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBUR
Advocate for people struggling with housing reacts to human trafficking arrests at 'Mass. and Cass'
The Boston Herald reported Thursday that 13 men were arrested in a human trafficking sting in the troubled area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Brendan Little, who has experienced homelessness and later served as policy director for Boston's Office of Recovery Services under former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, joins us to discuss.
WBUR
Boston city councilor wants civilians to direct traffic at construction sites instead of police
A Boston city councilor has called for a hearing to explore the creation of a new department for civilians who could replace police officers directing traffic at some roadside construction sites. Pioneer Institute senior fellow Charlie Chieppo joins us to break down the proposal and the contentious history of civilian...
WBUR
MBTA will shut down Orange Line trains for a month
The entire Orange Line of the MBTA will shut down for 30 days beginning in the middle of August, T officials and Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday. Officials said the shutdown, which comes amid escalating safety incidents and a federal review of the system, is necessary to speed up repairs and improvements on the line.
WBUR
How to get around the MBTA’s looming 30-day Orange Line shutdown
MBTA leaders confirmed Wednesday their unprecedented plan to shut down the entire Orange Line for 30 days later this month to expedite a broad range of overdue track repairs and upgrades. The closure will run the night of Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 18. "We have never shut down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBUR
Reports: Orange Line could shut down for 30 days
Multiple media reports say the T is strongly considering shutting down the entire Orange Line for 30 days. The transit agency would use that time to do emergency work. It would leave thousands of riders trying to find new ways to get around. Gov. Charlie Baker and state transportation officials...
WBUR
Little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, report finds
A new report found little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, including the use of medications to chemically restrain patients. The Disability Law Center (DLC) found that the Massachusetts Department of Correction, which operates the facility, illegally used chemical and physical restraints on people in custody, lacks adequate services for those who speak limited English and failed to provide enough information about efforts to remove mold in the hospital building.
WBUR
The MBTA's shutdown of the Orange Line, and Ayanna Pressley on public transit and student debt
With the Orange Line shutting down for 30 days later this month, we speak with former mayoral candidate John Barros and Charlie Chieppo, senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute, to discuss how the move may affect riders. Brendan Little, former policy director for Boston's Office of Recovery Services, weighs in...
WBUR
WATCH: Democrats running for Massachusetts auditor gather for debate
The Democratic primary candidates for Massachusetts auditor met Wednesday morning at WBUR for their first debate ahead of this year's statewide election. Chris Dempsey and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio discussed their respective visions for the role inside WBUR's studios in hopes of winning over voters ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 primary.
WBUR
Doughty favors pragmatic conservatism to hot-button issues. He hopes that will win him the governor's seat
Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, one of two Republicans running for Massachusetts governor, has never sought political office before. But Doughty has been thinking about running for governor for a long time, according to his wife, Leslie. She says Doughty first told her about his political ambitions 35 years ago, just before they were married.
WBUR
Taunton plant is named by EPA as posing potential health risks, company pushes back
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical used widely in their operations. One of those facilities is Professional Contract Sterilization, Inc. in Taunton. The company uses ethylene...
Comments / 0