Cincinnati Public Schools approves contract to keep students on Metro buses

New traffic pattern starts Monday in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The conversion of East McMillan Street and William Howard Taft Road between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue to two-way streets will begin on Monday, August 8. McMillan is currently eastbound only and Taft is westbound only in these portions of East Walnut Hills. Drivers will now be...
10-year-old in need of service dog gets support from Loveland community
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A 10-year-old Autistic boy in need of a service dog is getting the full support of the Loveland community. Hank Stratton will soon be celebrating his 11th birthday. For his birthday, he doesn’t want the latest video game or action figure; he wants independence. The...
Construction to begin on second phase of $640m development next to UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Developers are slated to break ground soon on the $250 million second phase of The District at Clifton Heights. The plans include a seven-story, 171-room hotel called Hotel Celare at the northwest intersection of Clifton Avenue and Straight Street. Developed by Columbus-based Crawford Hoying, the hotel will...
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
Prosecutor: Parents stole thousands from families hoping to adopt fetus delivered drugged, stillborn
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people face fraud charges after receiving thousands of dollars for the adoption of a child delivered stillborn, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve. A Clermont County grand jury on Friday indicted Roxanne Barbara Hayes, 33, and Billy Ray Goforth, 21. The pair remain at-large....
21-year-old driver killed in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old driver is dead in an early morning crash in Morgan Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to a report of a vehicle on its top with a person trapped inside in the 3800 block of California Road at about 6:30 a.m.
Cincinnati non-profit helping transitioning teens find their style
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati non-profit is helping to transform lives by providing transgender youth a safe space to shop free of charge for a wardrobe that reflects their personality. Ella Dastillung was a 17-year-old high school senior when she helped start the non-profit Transform Cincy with her mother and...
Veteran crosses the U.S. on horseback to raise money, travels through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Marine Corps veteran who is crossing the U.S. on his horse, entered Cincinnati Thursday morning in hopes to raise money for veterans with PTSD and people in need. U.S. veteran Matt Perella is on a 4,000-mile journey with his horse, Buck and dog, Raffe, in hopes...
NKU ranked among top 100 for most innovative universities globally
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - According to a new report by World’s Universities with Real Impact, a not-for-profit program, NKU was ranked in the Global Top 100 Innovative University rankings. Ashish Vaidya, President of Northern Kentucky University, says, “[NKU is] in good company with institutions like Arizona State, MIT, Stanford, Penn...
Police: Tesla driver using Snapchat clocked at 118mph in 25mph zone
CINCINNATI (Enquirer/WXIX) - An 18-year-old Canadian man was ticketed Tuesday driving a Tesla over 100 mph down Main Street in Newtown while recording the trip for social media, police told our media partners at the Enquirer. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said the Telsa was clocked at 118 mph in...
Chick-Fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the age of 99, a Chick-fil-A employee is showing no signs of slowing down. If you live in Colerain Township chances are you know the name, Carol Miller. The city had a proclamation for her in February naming February 10th “Carol Miller Day.” She’s often seen picking up trash during her walks through town.
Amazon Prime semi leaks 150 gallons of fuel along SB I-75 in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon Prime semi tractor-trailer leaked about 150 gallons of diesel fuel along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe on Friday morning, according to the Butler County Emergency Management Agency. The right lane of the highway was shut down just past Ohio 63 for more than an...
Hazmat responds to semi leaking fuel SB I-75 in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - Hazmat crews are responding to a semi tractor-trailer leaking a large amount of fuel into a ditch along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe, according to dispatchers with Butler County, Monroe and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The right lane of the highway is shut down just...
Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
$3,000 reward possible for info in Cheviot gun store theft
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A reward of possibly $3,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who stole a gun from a Cheviot gun shop. The theft happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Arms & Accessories on Harrison Avenue, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Coroner: Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Sharonville
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sharonville police are on scene investigating after a male pedestrian was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Sharon Road. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up to...
Additional emergency responders deployed to Eastern KY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An additional eight emergency responders of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to Hazard, Kentucky on Thursday. The Butler County team will be working in the Emergency Operations Center in Eastern Kentucky, relieving crews that have been working the last several days. The operation is...
O Pie O announces closing of OTR location
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - O Pie O announced on Tuesday that its Over-the-Rhine store will close at the end of this week. The pie shop’s last day will be Aug. 7 after serving the Cincinnati community for eight years. While O Pie O is closing in Cincinnati, the owners reassured...
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
Pedestrian fatally hit by train may have been traveling on it from out of state, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened in the 3300 block of East Sharon Road about 3:30 a.m. The investigation revealed the male may have been traveling on the...
