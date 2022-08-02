Cincinnati Public Schools approves contract to keep students on Metro buses

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the age of 99, a Chick-fil-A employee is showing no signs of slowing down. If you live in Colerain Township chances are you know the name, Carol Miller. The city had a proclamation for her in February naming February 10th “Carol Miller Day.” She’s often seen picking up trash during her walks through town.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO