Mercedes-AMG has unveiled one of its lightest yet slowest products ever. It's an office chair, and it's based on the AMG Performance seat that you can get in a roadgoing AMG product. The Mercedes-AMG ONE has bespoke seats that are fixed directly to the tub, so these are more like the seats that you'd find in something like the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 - as shown in the preview video. Nevertheless, they're very sexy, with black ARTICO artificial leather and DINAMICA microfiber (the same materials from AMG's cars) contrasted with red stitching, red accent lines, and a touch of either silver or satin black metal. And much like the seats you can get in a car, these are adjustable in many ways.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO