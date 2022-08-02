Read on www.wsfa.com
WSFA
Rain and storm coverage on a downward trend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet and stormy start to the week for many across Central and South Alabama, rain chances are starting to trend down as we move closer to the weekend. While no one day looks completely dry, rain and storm chances are forecasted to be widely scattered to isolated in nature as we move through Thursday and Friday.
WSFA
Pollen counts set to soar in Central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for the pollen levels to soar? We’re guessing the answer is quite obvious: nobody. Unfortunately that’s exactly what will happen as August continues to progress along. Every year during the mid-August to mid-October period the weed pollen levels -- namely ragweed...
WSFA
Referee shortage could soon hurt Alabama sports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While we’re all ready for the start of football season--the biggest off season challenge may be finding officials to referee the games. This is a national problem. We spoke with a handful of referees and the director of officials for the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they stress the problem has only grown over the last seven years in Alabama.
WSFA
ALEA offers ABCs of back to school safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting ready for back to school and back on the road with school buses comes down to ABCs, according to Alabama State Troopers. ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “As we enter a new school year, we ask motorists to be mindful as school buses and young pedestrians reappear along Alabama roadways, particularly in designated school zones. Every driver can help protect a child’s life, as well as their own, by following simple rules of the road and by practicing good driving behaviors. Our Agency has compiled the following list to ensure everyone has an opportunity to review school safety tips and reminders before classes commence.”
WSFA
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
WSFA
Alabama to take parolee electronic monitoring program statewide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new statewide electronic monitoring program capable of keeping track of up to 4,000 people annually is set to begin in January, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. State law requires a specific population of parolees to be electronically monitored for an amount...
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
WSFA
Wisconsin murder suspect possibly in Alabama, investigators say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin are searching for a murder suspect who they believe may now be in Alabama. The Green Bay Police Department has identified the suspect in a Tuesday morning homicide investigation as Caleb Anderson and say he was last known to be in the Butler County area around Greenville.
WSFA
Alabama Department of Labor still investigating unemployment fraud
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Did millions in federal COVID pandemic relief money end up in the wrong hands? At the height of the pandemic the unemployment rate in the state was 13.7 percent. With that many people out of work and federal relief available, it was an ideal time for...
WSFA
Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness. MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
WSFA
Doctor advises on establishing back-to-school routines
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are just days away from the start of the new school year. Many families in our area are making sure their children are prepared. Doctors encourage parents to establish their children’s back-to-school routine before the first day. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department...
WSFA
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU) - A man responsible for transporting the dead was fired after it was discovered he was making and posting videos while moving bodies from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. Kamal Daniel, 26, told KVVU he’s worked in the caregiving industry for...
WSFA
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
