ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

For Boston's Cedric Maxwell, Celtics icon Bill Russell is the greatest winner in history

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnzuy_0h1VpF2L00
AP Photo/HPM

From one champion to another, Boston Celtics alumnus and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell wants us all to know that he believes Celtics Hall of Famer and civil rights fighter Bill Russell is the greatest winner in the history of North American sports. A former Celtics Finals MVP and champion in his own right as well as a host of a major Boston Celtics radio network, Maxwell had plenty of things to say about the remarkable life of his friend and hero after news broke of his passing this past Sunday.

Cornbread opened up about how his life intersected with the NBA great, sharing anecdotes of Russell’s life and how it intersected with his own in their respective times in Boston.

Maxwell joined the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast to talk about the passing of the legend, sharing stories about their time in Boston, and what we need to do to honor Russell correctly with hosts Evan Valenti and Adam Kaufman.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their memorial of the Celtics icon for yourself.

Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Daily South

Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name

Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics Hall Of Famer#North American#Celtics Finals Mvp
Yardbarker

Glen Davis Reveals Kyrie Irving Recruited Kevin Durant To Celtics Before Joining Nets: "I Seen Jayson Tatum And Kyrie Irving At A Table With KD In The Bahamas... They Just Won The Championship."

The Boston Celtics have gotten used to making some splash in the NBA in recent years. From landing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and other talented point guards like Malcolm Brogdon to selecting young talent that could take them to the promised land after so many years. They have a very...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant

Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
The Atlantic

The Bill Russell I Knew for 60 Years

When I learned that my friend Bill Russell had died, I tweeted this response: “Bill Russell was the quintessential Big Man—not because of his height but because of the size of his heart. In basketball he showed us how to play with grace and passion. In life he showed us how to live with compassion and joy. He was my friend, my mentor, my role model.”
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy