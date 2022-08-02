For Boston's Cedric Maxwell, Celtics icon Bill Russell is the greatest winner in history

AP Photo/HPM

From one champion to another, Boston Celtics alumnus and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell wants us all to know that he believes Celtics Hall of Famer and civil rights fighter Bill Russell is the greatest winner in the history of North American sports. A former Celtics Finals MVP and champion in his own right as well as a host of a major Boston Celtics radio network, Maxwell had plenty of things to say about the remarkable life of his friend and hero after news broke of his passing this past Sunday.

Cornbread opened up about how his life intersected with the NBA great, sharing anecdotes of Russell’s life and how it intersected with his own in their respective times in Boston.

Maxwell joined the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast to talk about the passing of the legend, sharing stories about their time in Boston, and what we need to do to honor Russell correctly with hosts Evan Valenti and Adam Kaufman.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their memorial of the Celtics icon for yourself.

