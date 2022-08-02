Bitcoin Projects Are Bringing Financial Inclusion To Feature Phones In Africa

Read on bitcoinmagazine.com
Foundry Digital Donates 1 BTC To Developer Working On Bitcoin Mining Pools
Foundry Digital has donated 1 BTC to a pseudonymous open-source developer – 4ss0. The developer is working on Stratum V2, a communication protocol for miners and mining pools. Specifically, the developer will improve the decentralization of block templates and strengthen censorship resistance on the protocol. Foundry Digital, an institutional...
Tapsigner Bitcoin Hardware Wallet: Security Meets Convenience?
Bitcoin company Coinkite has launched its newest hardware wallet, Tapsigner, in an attempt to facilitate cold-storage bitcoin self-custody. The product, which resembles a credit card more than traditional hardware wallets, comes at $40 and aims to serve as a more intuitive Bitcoin-signing device to onboard a wider range of people around the world onto more secure bitcoin self-custody setups.
ZEBEDEE Launches Instant Cross-Platform Money Transfers Using Bitcoin’s Lightning Network
ZEBEDEE is launching a seamless integration allowing any participating business or app to transfer money across platforms. The “Log in with ZBD” feature also allows applications to pay its users instantly. The new integration leverages Bitcoin’s Lightning Network enabling instant payments. ZEBEDEE, a fintech company focused on...
The Bitcoin Conference 2022 Pitch Day Showcases The Next Generation Of Bitcoin Startups
The Bitcoin Conference 2022's Pitch Day was a platform for the next generation of Bitcoin startups to put ideas and products to the test in a competitive format. Taking place during Enterprise Day, the Pitch Day competition featured companies across three categories: Mass Adoption, Lightning and Infrastructure, pitching to three panels of judges made up of top investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem — including some of the most active VCs, angel investors and executives of technology companies working with Bitcoin internally.
Galoy Brings U.S. Dollars To Bitcoin’s Lightning Network
Galoy Inc., the team behind the wallet of El Salvador’s Bitcoin circular economy Bitcoin Beach, is adding a new feature to that infrastructure: bitcoin-backed synthetic U.S. dollars. Often seen as a need among citizens of developing countries, a representation of the U.S. dollar backed by BTC promises to enable...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Simplifying Bitcoin Addresses Using DNS
This is an opinion editorial by Mark Jeftovic, cofounder and CEO of easyDNS Technologies Inc. and author of “Managing Mission Critical Domains and DNS.”. From the moment I discovered Bitcoin back in 2013, I knew there would eventually have to be a way to reference wallet addresses using human-readable labels.
Oxford City Football Club To Accept Bitcoin In Partnership With CoinCorner
English Oxford City Football Club will begin accepting bitcoin as payment at its RAW Charging Stadium. CoinCorner partnered with the football club in a multi-year agreement. CoinCorner will also be the back of shirt sponsor and will enable Oxford to support its Lightning-enabled Bolt Card. The Oxford City Football Club,...
BlackRock To Offer Bitcoin Trading, Custody In Coinbase Partnership
BlackRock will begin offering bitcoin trading and custody services. The asset manager is partnering with Coinbase to facilitate trading desk and custodial operations for its institutional clients. Coinbase Prime will act as the custodian and it does not seem to have external wallet transfer functionality. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset...
We Haven’t Even Begun To Scratch The Surface Of Potential Bitcoin Jobs
This is an opinion editorial by Peter Conley, a product advocate at Vercel and a contributor for Bitcoin Magazine. How big can Bitcoin jobs, infrastructure and opportunities get as a whole? Not “crypto” as a whole — just Bitcoin. The Bitcoin network is growing at the same...
Hut 8 Maintains HODL Strategy, Adds 330 BTC To Treasury In July
Hut 8 Mining produced an additional 330 BTC in the month of July. By the end of the month, the company was operating at 2.9 EH/s and continues to receive monthly shipments of additional miners. The miner currently holds 7,736 BTC on its balance sheet and continues to HODL. Hut...
A European Debt Crisis Is Bullish For Bitcoin
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Brandon Green to talk about how the European debt crisis is bullish for bitcoin. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The Episode Here:
The Path Is Clear: Bitcoin And Freedom Or International Communism
This is an opinion editorial by Justin O’Connell is an author and founder of GoldSilverBitcoin.com and a contributor for Bitcoin Magazine. Socialist regulators worldwide wish to curtail Bitcoin’s consensus method: proof of work. They are cardholders of an environmental, social and governance (ESG) cult, seeking carbon neutrality per the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015 to limit global warming. In short, they want to roll back civilization to neo-feudal times. Since bitcoin poses competition to central bank fiat currencies, regulators have been instructed by corporate special interests groups that the “Bitcoin Experiment” is bad for the environment and must be stopped.
China cuts ties with US on climate and military issues after firing missiles over Taiwan – live news
US, Australia and Japan call for China to cease military drills around Taiwan; China’s suspension of climate talks with US ‘punishes the world’, says John Kerry
