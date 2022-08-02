ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

David Sedaris Coming to the Miller Center for the Arts

By Lenhartsville, PA Author Publishes Uplifting Novel
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bctv.org

RMF Music Majors in Residence to Perform Benefit Concert

Area musicians Anna Gutzler, Eliza Karpiak, Kamil Karpiak, and Evan Nygard will perform a special benefit concert this Saturday, August 6, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing, at 1:00 PM. A free-will offering will be collected to support young musicians who are struggling to afford their instrumental rental fees. All four students are members of RMF’s inaugural class of “Music Majors in Residence,” a new initiative that connects area music majors with community service projects. Musicians will perform selected works for piano, oboe, flute, and trombone, and will be accompanied by Atonement Lutheran Church’s music director, Thomas Yenser. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
WYOMISSING, PA
bctv.org

VOiCEup Berks Receives Grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation

VOiCEup Berks has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading School-Based Service Program. Through their Kindness In Community Fund, Born This Way Foundation is granting $1,000,000 to support organizations and their community-led mental health work in coordination with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour. VOiCEup Berks is one of 22 grant recipients which are located in the metro areas of the U.S. tour stops and are focused on youth mental wellness, informed and/or led by youth, and rooted in practices of inclusion, access, and equity.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Renowned Artist Maria de Los Angeles to visit GoggleWorks

Exhibition receptions, City’s First Friday Block Party and major news for art center. Maria de Los Angeles, the internationally renowned artists and activist, will visit downtown Reading, PA on August 5th for the opening of a major exhibition and public program called Put On: Imagination, Migration, and Identity, a story-sharing and visual arts project which will immerse visitors, students, and participants in the work.
READING, PA
bctv.org

BCSS Presents the 7th Annual Hear Our Voices Team Holly 5K

Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County is pleased to announce that the Hear Our Voices 5K is back in 2022. We are excited to see everyone in person for this year’s event in support of local breast cancer survivors, their family members and caregivers. When: Sunday, September 11,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

The Friends of Reading Hospital Host Reading Hospital Golf Classic

Funds Raised Will Support Emergency Department Warm Handoff Program. On Monday, August 1, The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends) hosted 80 golfers at the Reading Hospital Golf Classic at the Berkshire Country Club in Reading. The event raised $75,000 to help fund the Warm Handoff program at the Reading Hospital Emergency Department.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Dunkin’ of Philadelphia Awards Berks Student with Academic Scholarship

Dunkin’ and its greater Philadelphia-area franchisees, in partnership with Scholarship America, announced on Wednesday the recipients of its thirteenth annual Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program. The program helps high school seniors and college students in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware pursue a part-time or full-time undergraduate degree at the institution of their choice. Dunkin’ franchisees are celebrating the thirteenth year by increasing each individual student scholarship award from $2,000 to $5,000 to help ease the financial burden of college.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bctv.org

Beacon Lodge Summer Camps 8-2-22

Insight host Mark Levengood from the VRC of Berks talks with Jonathan Carver, Executive Director of Beacon Lodge and a member of the Stone Creek Valley Lions Club, about the lodge and its summer camps. From the program: Insight.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Canine Good Citizen & Trick Dog classes 8-2-22

Pat Mock is joined by Stephanie Mays and Kristina Schaeffer to discuss the Canine Good Citizen & Trick Dog classes taught by Berks Dog Training on All About Dogs. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Community Health Center Welcomes New Midwife

Lydia M. Anderson, MSN, CNM, has joined Berks Community Health Center (BCHC) as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. “We are thrilled to have Lydia join the team at BCHC,” said OB/GYN, Chelsea Marks, DO. “They bring extensive knowledge and clinical experience with them, and we are excited to expand our women’s health services.”
READING, PA
bctv.org

Renovation of 6th & Washington 8-3-22

On this replay of County Connection from February, Sandy Graffius gets a tour from developer Alan Shuman on the restoration & renovation of his building at 6th & Washington Streets in downtown Reading. From the program: County Connection.
READING, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board Public Hearings August 10th

Zoning Hearing Board Meeting (Part 2 of 2) Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. The public may participate in these hearings virtually and via telephone. Upon request, a meeting space may be provided at City Hall, 815 Washington St., Reading PA 19601, for the public to view or participate in the hearings, subject to the following advance registration requirements.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Auto Camping – Early Production Campers and Trailers 8-2-22

This episode of Wheels Along The Road focuses on auto camping – specifically early production campers and trailers, with archivist Dan Olsen and Kendra Cook, Executive Director of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles. From the program: Wheels Along the Road.
BOYERTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Berks Commissioners Adopt IMAGINE Berks Strategic Economic Development Action Plan

The Berks County Commissioners formally adopted the Strategic Economic Development Action Plan for the County, known as IMAGINE Berks, Tuesday during the board’s Operations meeting. This plan will guide policy, investments, and actions over the next five years in six key focus areas: Business & Industry Growth, Small Business & Entrepreneurship, Infrastructure & Land Use, Talent & Economic Mobility, Housing, and Placemaking. These economic development focus areas are each defined by goals, strategies, and desired outcomes that were developed through data analysis and community engagement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

