Northfield's Women's Center vandalized with spray paint and broken window

A heavy object weighing enough to break a large pane of glass and a can of spray paint were the apparent tools in a vandalism spree at the Northfield Women's Clinic, 314 Washington St.

On Tuesday, July 26, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said his officers responded to a damage to property report that occurred during the overnight hours.

The vandalism involved a broken front window and spray paint on the Washington Street side of the building stating "Fake Clinic Not Safe."

"We do not have any further update on that," said Elliott. "If people have information on who might be responsible, we encourage them to call the Northfield Police Department." The best number to call is 507-645-4477.

Attempts by the Northfield News to contact employees at the Northfield Women's Center regarding the vandalism incident were unsuccessful.