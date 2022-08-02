Le Sueur-Waseca Community Health Board gets funding to enhance outreach

An invisible infrastructure in Waseca County is looking to undergo a major upgrade. The Le Sueur–Waseca Community Health Board has recently received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Health through its infrastructure fund.

“I worked on the ad hoc committee that came up with the priorities and what criteria the grants were given out on, and they were in communication, community partnership and data epidemiology. The Le Sueur–Waseca board received a grant for communication,” said De Malterer.

Malterer is the District 4 county commissioner for Waseca County. While she was on the committee that set the priorities, she was not a part of the awarding committee.

The Le Sueur–Waseca Community Health Board is a group composed of five county commissioners from Waseca and Le Sueur counties, as well public health officials, such as the Public Health directors from each county. Sarah Berry, Waseca County Public Health director and the administrator for the Le Sueur–Waseca Community Health Board, said the reason a joint board exists goes back to Minnesota state funding structures from the 1970s, but that the relationship has continued because of the advantages it provides to both counties.

“When we formed, there needed to be a minimum population you were serving to receive funding,” Berry said. “There has been a number of changes since then, but through partnership, when we meet together as board leadership staff, we are able to realize different things and share learnings across two counties.”

The grant that the board received will go toward the Le Sueur–Waseca Community Health Board’s efforts to broaden its communication efforts. According to Malterer, the board will be using the funds to fulfill a contract with a communications firm, which will send in a specialist to help educate the board’s current staff on how to broaden their communications efforts and make their efforts more efficient.

Berry said much of the board’s and Public Health’s staff doesn’t come from a communication background, so it can be difficult for them to adjust their communication efforts, and that they aren’t trained in knowing how to reach a broad population in an ever-changing media landscape.

“Twenty or thirty years ago, you could reach everyone you needed to reach through two mediums: the newspaper and radio,” Berry said. “If you added TV and a public flier, you’d reach a good portion of the population, but that doesn’t work today. People are receiving information in different ways than they did in the past.”

Berry also said the funding will help train staff in how to communicate in ways that are appropriate for the wide range of cultures that Waseca and Le Sueur counties contain; whether those communities are rural, urban or minority populations.

The idea behind the grant, Malterer said, is to help bring public health resources back to a space they were in before the COVID-19 pandemic, so that they can begin growing again.

“Public health is one of those areas that doesn’t get any attention until it gets all the attention … because they’re in the industry of prevention, and how do you measure what didn’t happen?” Malterer said. “Before COVID, public health was going through a transformative time. We were looking at the model we had used for years and asking how we can change it to better serve the state. We had done good work, but then COVID began, and there was no bandwidth for anything but COVID.”

Malterer said the hope was that the 16 public health boards that received grants would use them to bring them back to that transformative time, adding that, “funding jumpstarts innovation.”

The community health board is currently accepting proposals from interested firms, and Berry said that when the training is done, she hopes it will go toward the board’s goal of better understanding their own strengths and weaknesses, so the board can better serve Waseca and Le Sueur counties.

“As a part of this, we’re going to be taking strengths finder tests, so we can better understand what this group brings to the table and what our weaknesses are,” Berry said. “We’re going to share this learning that we’ll bring back internally, so we can make steps toward delivering meaningful results.”