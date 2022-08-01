‘Winningest’ Federal Duck Stamp Artist To Participate In ‘Ding’ Art In The Wild

santivachronicle.com
lonelyplanet.com
Immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibitions are taking over the US - here's where you can find them
Beyond Van Gogh allows for 6ft distance between everyone attending the exhibition. Photo taken at Anaheim Convention Center, California © MediaNews Group via Getty Images. Van Gogh fever is sweeping across the US. As we emerge into a post-pandemic world, a number of companies are hosting competing immersive Van Gogh exhibitions across cities in the US, giving art-lovers the opportunity to effectively step inside the Dutch artist's paintings with larger-than-life installations.
Natsiaa 2022: Indigenous artist Rarru wins first prize with hand-woven sail
A “monumental” hand-woven pandanus sail symbolising the centuries-long relationship between Yolngu of Arnhem Land and their Macassan neighbours in Indonesia, has taken out first prize in the prestigious National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art awards (Natsiaa). Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, a senior Yolngu artist from Lanarra in Arnhem...
Charles Lloyd Trios: Ocean review – a rich mix from a master enchanter
The saxophonist, flautist and early global-music pioneer Charles Lloyd has been entrancing audiences worldwide for more than 60 years, as well as travelling widely in his own fertile imagination to cultures way outside his jazz origins. But the west coast has felt like Lloyd’s spiritual home since he was a teenager in 1956 LA, studying Bartók by day and jamming with the then undiscovered Ornette Coleman at night, or playing and hanging out with the Beach Boys during his midlife 1970s-80s withdrawal from jazz. In 2018, three decades after his triumphant comeback, Lloyd chose a beloved Santa Barbara venue close to his California home to record his 80th birthday album: 8: Kindred Spirits (Live from the Lobero).
Thrillist
Sleep Next to a Castle Surrounded by Whiskey, a Music Festival, and Fairies
When Alex Conyngham wanted to dig a well for his castle in Ireland, first he had to ask the fairies. As much as this might sound like the opening of a Brothers Grimm tale, it’s really just a somewhat normal construction procedure that took place in 2015. After all, there was a fairy fort right where they needed to dig.
An amazing victorian horse-drawn photo studio is heading to auction in three days!
A 19th-century historic photography studio on wheels is estimated to fetch up to $15,000 at auction happening this week
Tree Hugger
Artist's Biologically Accurate Miniature Sculptures Urge Us to Look Closer
You've likely heard that bit of pithy wisdom that "art imitates life." It's true indeed that many great works of art are often inspired by true events or real people. Of course, while some artists may choose to indulge in a bit of artistic license when it comes to creating their works of art, others may take another tack by faithfully reproducing reality in their masterpieces.
Colombiamoda 2022 presents craftsmanship, upcycling and local history
Colombiamoda and Colombiatex 2022 opened up on Monday, July 25, with a fashion show and exhibition packed with craftsmanship, upcycling, and Latin American history. The event’s 33rd edition, which also included Mexico, Guatemala, and other countries as special guests, united communities and their incredible contribution to the fashion...
40 Years Ago, Henry Darger’s Landlords Discovered His Epic Art. A New Lawsuit Argues They Had No Right to Sell it.
Click here to read the full article. The legal battle over the lucrative legacy of outsider artist Henry Darger has taken a new turn. A distant relative of the artist and the Estate of Henry Joseph Darger have filed a legal action against Darger’s former landlords, who have been the longtime stewards of the artist’s work. They are accused of copyright infringement, among a slew of other wrongdoing. The suit alleges that Kiyoko Lerner and her late husband Nathan have for decades been illegally profiting from Darger’s art and writings, including his famed 15,000-page illustrated manuscript, “In the Realms of the Unreal,” despite no credible...
