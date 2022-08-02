Read on www.wccsradio.com
TWO CRASHES REPORTED WITHIN FIVE MINUTES OF EACH OTHER THIS MORNING
Two vehicle accidents were reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The first happened along Airport Road in Cherryhill Township just before 9 o’clock. Clymer fire crews were initially dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police. Indiana fire crews were called into assist five minutes later. Clymer...
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS
Several fire crews are tending to a transformer fire that happened early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports crews from Saltsburg, Tunnelton and Conemaugh Township were dispatched at 4:42 this morning for a transformer fire at Breeze Industrial Products along Tunnelton Road in Saltsburg. No additional information is available at this time.
EARLY MORNING FIRE RAZES ONE OF CHERRY TREE BOROUGH’S OLDEST HOMES
A home was completely destroyed by a fire early this morning in Cherry Tree Borough. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Cherry Tree, Commodore and Hope, along with state police, Citizens’ Ambulance and the county hazmat team, were dispatched to 301 Front Street around 1:30 a.m. for the reported structure fire. Fire crews from Mahaffey, Westover, Hastings, Glen Campbell, Clymer, Pine Township and Nicktown were called into assist at various times throughout the hour.
POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, THEFT
Indiana Borough Police released more details on an incident of criminal mischief dating back to June. Officers say at 11 a.m. on June 22, they were dispatched to the area of Rex Ave. and Philadelphia St. for reports of a man, identified as 32-year-old Martin Harbaugh Jr. of Homer City, punching his vehicle on the hood and passenger side door window causing damage. Harbaugh then left the scene and continued acting in a disorderly manner further down the street.
PLEA HEARING TODAY FOR INMATE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT
A man currently serving time in the state prison system will be in Indiana County Court today for five plea court hearings. 33-year-old Randy Maurice Criste-Troutman of Monroe County will go before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco to enter pleas in five cases. Most of them are for charges committed inside the Monroe County Prison. In the five cases, he faces four counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault for the incidents that ran from August of 2018 to April of 2019.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS WOMAN SENTENCED FOR ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILDREN
A Cambridge Springs woman was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court for charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Court documents say that 31-year-old Brittany M. James will serve nine months to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children stemming from an incident on March 10, 2021.
FREIDA M. DEETER, 88
Freida M. Deeter, 88, Marion Center, PA (formerly of Athens, OH), passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 while at St. Andrew’s Village. The daughter of Paul E. and Gertrude (Lambing) DeHaven, she was born December 10, 1933 in Indiana, PA. Freida attended the Indiana Wesleyan Church. Surviving are numerous...
PENNDOT ANNOUNCES JOB FAIRS
PennDOT has announced some job fairs later this month and next month for parts of the District 10 Area. District 10 covers all of Indiana, Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler and Clarion Counties. Several positions are looking to be filled throughout the region, including equipment operators, mechanics and winter maintenance teams. At each of the four job fairs held in the district, employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and help those looking to apply. Attendees will also be able interview and if applicable, take a road test.
HOMER CITY BOROUGH COUNCIL HEARS REQUEST FROM CITIZENS’ AMBULANCE SERVICE
At last night’s Homer City Borough Council Meeting, council members heard a request from Citizens’ Ambulance Service. Borough Manager Rob Nymick said Citizens’ requested for $23,000 to be factored into the borough’s 2022-23 budget for general support. Nymick said the request came after Citizens’ garnered little support last year.
MICHAEL S. MACKANOS, JR., 71
Michael S. “Fudge” Mackanos Jr., 71 of Clymer, PA., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor, Indiana, PA. He was the son of Michael S. and Florence (Polly McLaughlin) Mackanos Sr., born September 16, 1950, in Indiana, PA. Mike spent his entire life in Clymer. There was no other place he would rather call home.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL PRESENTED WITH OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT PLANNING REPORT
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council was presented with an overview report on the borough’s Strategic Management Planning Program. The report has been a year in the making, and the presentation during the meeting touched on several points, including the borough’s poverty rate, which was at 34.7 percent, and much higher than county, state and federal rates. Nathan Davis with Downtown Redevelopment Services said that the number should not be alarming.
RIVER VALLEY, INDIANA COUNTY HEAD START TO RECEIVE STATE GRANTS FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
The Wolf Administration has announced over $384 million in education grants will be going to Pre-K and Head Start programs across the state. The money was made available through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning. Across the state, over 37,000 children will receive services through the Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance Programs. Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty said that investing in early childhood education and expanding access to the programs aided by these grants will have a positive impact on families and children in the Commonwealth. The funding is expected to open up 2960 new Pre-K Counts slots and the increase in HSSAP funding will allow recipients to address increased costs in education.
NINE CAMP CADET GRADUATES RECEIVE GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS
Several graduates of the Indiana County Camp Cadet program were awarded scholarship funds during an outdoor ceremony at the Troop A barracks yesterday. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police-Indiana. Nine graduates of the Indiana County Camp Cadet program were each awarded $500 scholarships to continue their education paths. Those recipients...
IUP, SLIPPERY ROCK TOP PSAC WEST PRESEASON POLL
The PSAC released its annual preseason football rankings and IUP is heavily favored among coaches in the West, as the Crimson Hawks were tied with Slippery Rock for first in the poll. “The Voice of the Crimson Hawks” Jack Benedict has more on the preseason rankings. Last season, IUP...
CURVE FALL TO RUBBERDUCKS
Despite a pair of home runs by second baseman Andres Alvarez, the Altoona Curve dropped Tuesday night’s series opener to Akron, 5-2. Alvarez gave the Curve an early 1-0 lead in the first with his first home run of the night, but Akron would respond with a four-run third inning to take the lead. Alvarez homered again in the bottom of the third, but the Rubberducks would draw the line there.
CURVE DROP FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME
The Altoona Curve’s losing streak extended to four games after they dropped last night’s game to Akron, 4-2. Starter Luis Ortiz went a career-high seven innings and tallied five strikeouts, but gave up four earned runs and two home runs on the night. Tyler Samaniego followed with two innings of scoreless relief.
COACHES PICK HOMER-CENTER TO WIN THE HERITAGE
The Heritage Conference and WestPAC held their joint football media day at Windber Stadium on Friday, and Homer-Center drew the favor of the Heritage Coaches to win the conference in 2022 in the annual 2022 Renda Media Heritage Conference Preseason Football Coaches Poll, presented by First Commonwealth Bank. The Wildcats...
THURSDAY’S GAME BETWEEN CURVE, RUBBERDUCKS POSTPONED
Last night’s game between the Altoona Curve and Akron Rubberducks was postponed due to inclement weather in Altoona. The game will be made up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader with a start time TBA. Tonight, both teams return to PNG Field, weather permitting. RHP Quinn Priester (1-2,...
