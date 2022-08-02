Read on www.wccsradio.com
wccsradio.com
PLEA HEARING TODAY FOR INMATE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT
A man currently serving time in the state prison system will be in Indiana County Court today for five plea court hearings. 33-year-old Randy Maurice Criste-Troutman of Monroe County will go before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco to enter pleas in five cases. Most of them are for charges committed inside the Monroe County Prison. In the five cases, he faces four counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault for the incidents that ran from August of 2018 to April of 2019.
Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Head-Butting Care-Dependent Mother
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for reportedly head-butting his care-dependent mother at a Harmony Township care facility where he is employed. Court documents indicate that on Saturday, July 30, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jordin Scott Lee Grove, of West Hickory, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, THEFT
Indiana Borough Police released more details on an incident of criminal mischief dating back to June. Officers say at 11 a.m. on June 22, they were dispatched to the area of Rex Ave. and Philadelphia St. for reports of a man, identified as 32-year-old Martin Harbaugh Jr. of Homer City, punching his vehicle on the hood and passenger side door window causing damage. Harbaugh then left the scene and continued acting in a disorderly manner further down the street.
wtae.com
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
wccsradio.com
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS WOMAN SENTENCED FOR ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILDREN
A Cambridge Springs woman was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court for charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Court documents say that 31-year-old Brittany M. James will serve nine months to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children stemming from an incident on March 10, 2021.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Military service sways judge in gun case sentencing
A Mt. Pleasant man would have been given more jail time on a firearms conviction if he weren’t a wounded veteran, a judge said. Prosecutors argued for multiple consecutive sentences that totaled more than 40 years behind bars be imposed against Michael Charles Lint, 36, for convictions to charges that he illegally possessed nine firearms in 2019.
Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
Clearfield man pleads guilty in massive drug bust case
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court and could face a max of life in prison or a $10 million fine for his involvement in drug trafficking. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Man Faces Charges for Reconnecting Water After It Was Shut Off for Nonpayment
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for reportedly reconnecting the water in his apartment after it was shut off for nonpayment. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Richard S. Guthridge in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, August 1.
explore venango
Oil City Woman in Jail for Stealing Items from Walmart on Four Different Days
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars on theft of nearly $400.00 in merchandise stemming from four separate incidents at Walmart in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Nancy Ann Deeter on Wednesday, August 3, in...
Clearfield man charged with abusing toddler
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is behind bars for allegedly abusing a child under the age of two. Jeremy Sipe, 43, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after a physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital determine injuries to the child’s face were from abuse. On July […]
butlerradio.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona woman sentenced to federal prison for her role with the HDS drug trafficking gang
A Verona woman authorities said was involved in drug trafficking has been sentenced in federal court to 10 months in prison after being convicted of federal drug charges. Prosecutors said Shania Wilson, 40, was involved with the Hustlas Don’t Sleep drug trafficking gang. Along with re-distributing portions of the...
Pa. teen arrested after suspicious fire: reports
An 18-year-old from Armstrong County has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home, according to reports from WTAE and KDKA. Police and firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Orr Avenue in Kittanning on July 30, the news reports said. An investigation found...
explore venango
Local Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault After Striking Victim in Head With Piece of Wood
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly striking a woman in the head with a piece of wood during a dispute in Clintonville Borough on Saturday night. Court documents indicate the Polk Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against...
Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
WJAC TV
PSP: Sigel man accused of 'groping' girl while she waited for school bus
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Marienville have charged a Sigel man after he was accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile neighbor while she was waiting for the school bus earlier this year. Authorities say Dale Neill, 74, faces numerous charges related to indecent assault, according to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Accused of ‘Repeatedly’ Punching Two Women; One Airlifted to UPMC Altoona
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a Brookville man who allegedly struck two females in the face repeatedly, resulting in one victim to be airlifted for medical treatment. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred as two known females engaged in a verbal argument...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant Township woman works with police in sting to nab 'agent' in bail scam
An Ohio woman who police said was part of a bail scam was arrested last week during a sting operation in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court papers. A township woman told police she received a call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by a person claiming to be “Glenn Perkins” who said a family member needed bail money after being put in jail because of their involvement in a vehicle crash. The caller requested $8,500.
