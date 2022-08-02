Read on www.wccsradio.com
PA LOTTERY GENERATES MORE THAN A BILLION DOLLARS FOR 11TH STRAIGHT YEAR
Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery announced that the in-state lottery generated more than a billion dollars in profits for the 11th straight year during the 21-22 fiscal year. The Lottery said traditional games generated $5 billion in sales while $746.5 million came from online games. Last fiscal year’s sales mark...
DELAYS ANTICIPATED ON TUESDAY ALONG INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD
White Township officials have announced that traffic may be disrupted on Tuesday on Indian Springs Road and Rustic Lodge Road due to an emergency sewer line replacement project. The replacement of the sewer line will be performed on land north of Indian Springs Road and will not involve any excavation...
UPDATES COMING TO PENNSYLVANIA MINIMUM WAGE ACT
Significant updates are coming to Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act, according to state officials. PA Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced this morning that changes to regulations of the Minimum Wage Act will take effect today with the goal of protecting wages earned by thousands of workers across the commonwealth and to level the playing field for employers competing in a tight labor market.
RENTORS, RESIDENTS WITH DISABILITIES COULD GET MORE MONEY THANKS TO REBATE PROGRAM
State officials announced yesterday that older Pennsylvanians and residents with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes will be receiving more money than anticipated this year. The Department of Revenue reports that a proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
RIVER VALLEY, INDIANA COUNTY HEAD START TO RECEIVE STATE GRANTS FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
The Wolf Administration has announced over $384 million in education grants will be going to Pre-K and Head Start programs across the state. The money was made available through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning. Across the state, over 37,000 children will receive services through the Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance Programs. Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty said that investing in early childhood education and expanding access to the programs aided by these grants will have a positive impact on families and children in the Commonwealth. The funding is expected to open up 2960 new Pre-K Counts slots and the increase in HSSAP funding will allow recipients to address increased costs in education.
GRANT MONEY AVAILABLE FOR SCHOOL MENTAL HEALTH, SECURITY PROGRAMS
The Wolf Administration has announced that grants will be made available to school districts across the state to initiate student mental health programs and physical security enhancements. The $190 million that will be made available to schools includes $95 million each for School Mental Health Grants and Physical School Safety...
