The Wolf Administration has announced over $384 million in education grants will be going to Pre-K and Head Start programs across the state. The money was made available through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning. Across the state, over 37,000 children will receive services through the Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance Programs. Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty said that investing in early childhood education and expanding access to the programs aided by these grants will have a positive impact on families and children in the Commonwealth. The funding is expected to open up 2960 new Pre-K Counts slots and the increase in HSSAP funding will allow recipients to address increased costs in education.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO