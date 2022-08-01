Read on www.cbssports.com
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Likely headed for reserve role
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami reinstated Garrett Cooper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a transaction that could spell an end to Diaz's time as an everyday player. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Diaz will likely sit against left-handed pitching moving forward, and the Marlins won't be able to find a spot for him in the lineup against right-handed pitching unless they decide to steer away from the first base/designated-hitter timeshare between Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Diaz didn't do much to help his case for playing over Cooper or Aguilar during his recent eight-game run as a starter, as he went just 6-for-28 (.214 average) with five walks against nine strikeouts during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Moving back to reserve role
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Sanchez had started each of the last four games at the keystone, but his playing time is likely to dip moving forward after Rafael Devers came off the injured list Tuesday. With Devers back in the fold at third base, utility man Christian Arroyo can slide over to second base, where he'll likely play on a regular basis so long as Trevor Story (wrist) remains sidelined. Sanchez hasn't made a case for holding down an everyday role after going 2-for-33 at the plate since his July 22 promotion from Triple-A Worcester.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils
Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin
Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher
Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Back on bench
Toro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. With Adam Frazier moving back to second base Wednesday after getting three straight starts in the outfield, Toro's time in the lineup will come to an end. Toro's opportunities are likely to get more scarce in the days to come when the likes of Ty France (wrist), Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) return from injuries.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday
Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness
Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tomas Nido: Moves into timeshare
Nido is on the bench for Thursday's game against Atlanta. With the Mets activating James McCann (oblique) from the injured list Thursday and inserting into the lineup, Nido's reign as the team's No. 1 catcher will come to an end. Though McCann has operated as the Mets' top option behind the plate when healthy during his two seasons with the team, manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that McCann and Nido are likely to be used in a near-50/50 timeshare at catcher in the short-term future, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Once McCann's oblique injury is further behind him, however, expect him to eventually get the lion's share of the starts.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Vosler: Moves to minors
Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was called up by San Francisco on Friday and will head back to the minors with trade-acquisition J.D. Davis being added to the active roster. Vosler has appeared in 23 big-league games this year and has a .288/.351/.530 slash line in 74 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Wednesday
Myers isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Myers started the last three games and went 2-for-10 with two RBI, a run, two walks and three strikeouts. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Out with hip injury
Kuhl hit the injured list with a right hip flexor strain Friday. It's possible the injury helps explain Kuhl's struggles over his last four starts, a run in which he owns a 11.49 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so Kuhl will be eligible to return Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to do so. Ryan Feltner was recalled to take his place on the roster.
Jordan Montgomery on Yankees valuing Harrison Bader more: 'I'm excited to be wanted'
Jordan Montgomery was asked about the Yankees reportedly valuing Harrison Bader more for the playoffs and next season, and the lefty said he is excited to be wanted in St. Louis.
