Artists Alliance Of East Hampton ‘Easels Up’

James Paul Cheung Cashmere Features Designs By Local Artists
Looking for a piece that features Hamptons inspiration but still is different? Try a cashmere scarf with local art printed on it. James Paul Cheung Cashmere has collaborated with local... more. An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four ... 3 Aug 2022...
‘Ragtime’ Opens At Bay Street Theater
This week, Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor opens “Ragtime,” the Tony Award-winning grand finale of the 2022 mainstage season and the musical event of the summer. The sweeping and powerful musical based on the book of the same name by E.L. Doctorow is directed by Bay Street associate artistic director Will Pomerantz, who brings with him much of the creative team that delivered the 2019 Bay Street hit “Evita.”
‘New York Eye & Ear Control’
The Montauk Beach House is back with a new aesthetic, hosting another eccentric art exhibit, “New York Eye & Ear Control,” which launched July 29 and runs until August 9. Curated by Boo-Hooray founder Johan Kugelberg, the group show of artists active in New York City are showcased, bringing a city-take to the beach culture.
Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day
Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed’s Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg’s — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61
NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller “The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing” was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61. Viking Books announced that Bank died...
Florence Fabricant Hits The Road With ‘Stirring The Pot’
Back in 2011, the folks at Guild Hall approached New York Times food and wine writer (and East Hampton resident) Florence Fabricant with a plan for a summer series. Their idea? Bring in some of the biggest chefs, restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs in the world to share insights, tips, and even recipes with an audience with an abiding love for food.
Hampton Car Club Shows The Mechanical Talent Of Chelsea Sweeney
For Chelsea Sweeney — the first person ever to get a perfect score on the Jaguar Land Rover practical exam — creating a car club in Southampton is about more... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022 by Kitty Merrill.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation Awards Grants To Nonprofits
Seven local nonprofits are the recipients of $44,000 in grants from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork’s High Impact Community Outreach program. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $8,100... more. Jill Abramson sees the power of music. In her work as a cantor and social ... 19 Jul...
Town to move Roe Tavern back to North Country Road in East Setauket
An important structure in local history will be visible to the public once again. The Roe Tavern, built circa 1703, will be moved near its original location on town-owned property on Route 25A in East Setauket. General George Washington slept at the public house on April 22, 1790. During his trip, many people believe he came to thank the Culper Spy Ring members based in Setauket.
Hamptons Box Club Sends A Piece of the Hamptons Worldwide
During the pandemic, Tessa Kohr was virtually attending Sacred Heart University from her childhood home in East Hampton, and her mother, Nicole DiSunno, wanted to create an opportunity that could... more. An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four ... 3 Aug 2022...
Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials
An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four structures on the property formerly owned by the late abstract expressionist artists James Brooks and... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... by Michael Wright.
Alex J. Rosenberg Of New York And Water Mill Dies July 22
Alex J. Rosenberg of New York and Water Mill died on Friday July 22 at his home in Manhattan. He was 103. His many friends and loved ones will remember... more. The Shinnecock Nation recently broke ground on a 5,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary on its territory in ... 4 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
Divorce lawyer sells Bridgehampton home for $45M
The seller of a five-acre property in Bridgehampton knows a little something about letting go. Divorce lawyer Irving Shafran parted with his Hamptons property for around $45 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shafran and his late wife, book editor Judith Shafran, purchased the property in 2004 for $10 million.
Tragedy Spurs Effort To Address Encroachments On Town Line Road; Sagaponack To Look At Sidewalk
In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town Line Road last month, both East Hampton Town and Sagaponack Village plan to examine encroachments... more. Fire swept through a house rented to a family of five from Maryland at 3 ... by Staff Writer.
Sag Harbor To Retain Control Over Gas Ball Parking Lot
Sag Harbor Village Mayor Jim Larocca announced this week that the village and developer Adam Potter had reached a deal whereby the village will retain control of the municipal parking... more. Four members of the Sag Harbor community are circulating a letter requesting that the Village ... 3 Aug 2022...
Southampton Town Board Sets Longer Terms For Planning Board, ZBA Members
The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to their conclusions, while setting several others on the table for further debate. The board voted,... more. The Shinnecock Nation recently broke ground on a 5,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary on its territory in ... 4 Aug 2022...
27Speaks: Cannabis Dispensary Is Piece Of Shinnecock’s Economic Future
The Shinnecock Nation recently broke ground on a 5,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary on its territory in Southampton as it looks forward to the economic development New York’s decriminalized cannabis industry will bring to the tribe. Chenae Bullock, the managing director of Little Beach Harvest, the tribal cannabis business; Bryan Polite, the chairman of the Shinnecock Nation Council of Trustees; and Express News Group senior reporter Stephen Kotz join the editors on the podcast this week to discuss the origins of the dispensary, how the business will operate and what it will mean for the nation’s future.
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.3.22
• We’re expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 87 degrees and a north wind around 6 miles per hour, becoming west in the afternoon. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 71. Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 95. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus
Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
In A Short Special Meeting, Southampton Village Board Notices Two Public Hearings, Hires Special Counsel
At a special meeting held on July 28 at 1 p.m., the Southampton Village Board of Trustees quickly passed several resolutions, including notice of two public hearings, and also added... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
