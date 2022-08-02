ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, WY

oilcity.news

Police: Casper suspect caught in Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — A man suspected of multiple felonies in Casper, including aggravated burglary, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado, the Casper Police Department said Friday. Antonio Harrington was safely taken into custody by Colorado law enforcement after having been on the run from Casper police since May....
CASPER, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 5

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 4, S. Garner Lake Road, GPD. No one was injured when...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming state corrections officer involved in off-duty shooting

CASPER, Wyo — A Wyoming state prison staff member is hospitalized after an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Thursday, according to a Wyoming Department of Corrections release. Officer Martin Maldonado Jr. was injured in the shooting. He is a corrections officer at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
City
Sundance, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Crook County, WY
State
Wyoming State
Sundance, WY
Crime & Safety
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 4

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Property destruction, Aug. 3, College Park Circle, GPD. A city employee called the...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 5

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV
KROC News

Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
WILLMAR, MN
kscj.com

ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
LAUREL, NE
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 4

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Bring Me The News

Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
WILLMAR, MN
ABC4

Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients

A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Colorado Man and Casper Woman Charged With Fentanyl Crimes

A Colorado man and a Casper woman were arrested last weekend and charged with fentanyl-related crimes that, if convicted on all charges, could land them in prison for decades, according to a Natrona County assistant district attorney on Monday. Matthew Maczuga and Kiley Fournier, both 29, heard the charges against...
CASPER, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

