buckrail.com
Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear
WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Survivors Of Fatal Lightning Strike In Teton Wilderness Return To Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The survivors of a lightning strike that killed one man and injured another Tuesday at a remote campsite in the Absaroka Mountains were back in Lander Thursday. “Our focus is just making sure we are providing all the support we can...
buckrail.com
Lightning strike causes fatality in Teton Wilderness
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — A man died Tuesday after his tent was struck by lightning while camping near Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. The man, whose name is not yet known, was 22 years old. So far this year, there have been nine lightning fatalities in the U.S.,...
county17.com
Man dies, second person severely injured in Wyoming lightning strike
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 22-year-old male died after lightning struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Teton County Search & Rescue. A second adult sustained major injuries when a lightning bolt hit the backpackers at their camp.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
Man killed in canal crash identified
Bonneville County Sheriff's office reported a man from Peru was killed in a crash where a car ended up in canal on July 27. The post Man killed in canal crash identified appeared first on Local News 8.
1 killed in lightning strike near Enos Lake
UPDATE 8/3/22: Teton County Search & Rescue was notified at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday a lightning had struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. The post 1 killed in lightning strike near Enos Lake appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Third fatal car accident on Idaho HWY 33 this month
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Just after noon on July 28, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The collision caused...
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening neighbor with gun
An Irwin man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened his neighbor with a gun. The victim called the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in May to report that Matthew Roberson, 34, pointed a gun at him after he knocked on Roberson’s door. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said they woke up to take a shower only to find his water had been turned off....
buckrail.com
Alpine gets first permanent Game Warden in over 20 years
ALPINE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish recently appointed Dillon Herman as the new permanent Game Warden in Alpine. The position has been vacant since the late 1990s and had been covered by short-term appointments, according to Game and Fish. The permanent position was reinstated to serve the growing population in the Alpine area.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Woman minus clothing walks into Sugar City home
A Sugar City man got a surprise during the early hours of Saturday morning when an unknown woman walked into his home — minus her clothing. Madison County Sheriff's deputies reported that the female entered the home around 2 a.m.
Woman rescued from South Fork
A 53-year-old woman was rescued this weekend from the South Fork of the Snake River east of Swan Valley near Fall Creek after jumping off her small inflatable kayak to avoid a moose. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department says their dispatch received a call just after 8:00 pm Sunday night from...
eastidahonews.com
Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
svinews.com
Jackson man pleads no contest after second stabbing
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man has pleaded no contest to two felonies after he was arrested for stabbing a man in the face March 15 while he was on probation for another stabbing. Manuel Vargas, 25, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery and interference with a...
Teton County and Town of Jackson move forward on underfunded projects
Teton County’s Board of Commissioners and the Jackson Town Council voted to advance two capital projects despite a deficit of 20 million dollars in funding. In voting to move forward on a federal grant for a transit facility, additional buses and other transit infrastructure, the Town and County agreed to absorb over 5 million dollars in overages.
eastidahonews.com
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
One22 getting kids ready for school in Teton County
With back-to-school season nearly upon us, One22 Resource Center is collecting supplies to help local students return to school ready to learn. Now through August 22, residents can help students with their school supplies by dropping off items in the community. Metal drop-off bins are located at the entrances to the Teton County Library, Center for the Arts, the Presbyterian Church, and One22 Resource Center on St. John’s Episcopal Church campus.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
