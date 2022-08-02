Read on jacksonholeradio.com
Teton County and Town of Jackson move forward on underfunded projects
Teton County’s Board of Commissioners and the Jackson Town Council voted to advance two capital projects despite a deficit of 20 million dollars in funding. In voting to move forward on a federal grant for a transit facility, additional buses and other transit infrastructure, the Town and County agreed to absorb over 5 million dollars in overages.
Olson leaves Jackson Hole Chamber, will head St John’s Health Foundation
President and CEO of the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, Anna Olson will be leaving that role to become next President of St. John’s Health Foundation. Olson will also be part of the St. John’s Health executive leadership team as their Chief Philanthropy Officer. She will start her new post on September 26.
One22 getting kids ready for school in Teton County
With back-to-school season nearly upon us, One22 Resource Center is collecting supplies to help local students return to school ready to learn. Now through August 22, residents can help students with their school supplies by dropping off items in the community. Metal drop-off bins are located at the entrances to the Teton County Library, Center for the Arts, the Presbyterian Church, and One22 Resource Center on St. John’s Episcopal Church campus.
Elk Refuge to raise fees
The National Elk Refuge is raising for commercial special use permits issued on the refuge. The proposed fee change affects any person or business that charges guiding on the refuge including guided tours, guided workshops such as art or photography, and guided fishing. The special use permit fees will be...
Jackson Council candidates debate fairgrounds
Candidates for the office of Jackson Wyoming Town Council appeared at a forum Tuesday presented by the Jackson Hole Rotary Club and the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent council members Arne Jorgensen and Jonathan Schechter were joined by hopefuls Elliott Alston, Katherine Rueckert, and Devon Veihman as they introduced themselves to Chamber and Rotary members. Candidate David Scheurn was unable to attend the forum.
Missing person in Teton Valley
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person:. Last seen in Tetonia 11:00 AM Thursday, August 4th 2022. 66 Year Male last seen wearing a tan colored long sleeve shirt, blue. Levi jeans, work boots and a cap. Was last seen driving a camouflage colored...
Teton County tax sale August 3
The Teton County Treasurer’s Office says properties that currently have outstanding 2021 property taxes may be subject to the annual Property Tax Lien Sale on August 3rd. The sale will be held in the Teton County 4-H Building at 255 W. Deloney. Property owners and ownership entities have been...
Chip Seal project underway in Jackson
The Town of Jackson and Evans Construction will begin the 2022 Chip Seal project on several local streets today and is anticipated to take approximately three days to complete, weather permitting. Chip sealing includes the application of an asphalt coating followed by a layer of aggregate and prolongs the life...
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Wyoming abortion ban goes to Teton County court
Six plaintiffs are suing to try to keep Wyoming’s trigger abortion law from being enforced. Wyoming Public Media names the plaintiffs as Danielle Johnson, a nurse and certified sexual assault examiner in Teton County, Wyoming; Dr. Giovannina Anthony, an abortion provider in Teton County, Wyoming; Dr. Rene Hinkle, an OB-GYN specialist in Laramie County, Wyoming affiliated with Cheyenne, Women’s Clinic; Wellspring Health Access (named in the complaint as Circle of Hope), an organization working to open a new reproductive health care clinic that will provide abortion care in Casper; Kathleen Dow, a student at the University of Wyoming College of Law and a practicing Conservative Jew.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Search continues for missing Idaho girl
A 16-year-old Boise, Idaho girl who was last seen on June 8th may have recently been spotted in Jackson, Wyoming. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says Lele Anthony has been the subject of an intensive search by Boise Police, who consider her an endangered run-away. Lele is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds. She had pink hair the last time she was seen.
Fatality in Tetonia wreck
A traffic accident west of Tetonia yesterday left one person dead and another hospitalized. According to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Department, the accident took place at the junction of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32. Reports indicate that a Chevrolet Malibu travelling west bound on Highway 33 collided...
Feds sue Jackson Hole homeowners association over dog discrimination
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that it is charging Spring Creek Homeowners Association, the governing body of approximately 131 residential housing units in Jackson, with discriminating against two homeowners because of disability by imposing restrictions on their assistance animals, and for retaliating against them for filing a Fair Housing Act complaint.
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
COVID cases high in Teton County
Teton County Wyoming’s community level of COVID-19 has returned to high based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the most recent update from the C.D.C. on July 14th. According to the report, the number of hospitalized COVID patients has risen in the Teton County area, and the test positivity rate in Teton County is very high, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted. With the high rating comes the recommendation to wear a mask when indoors in public and get tested if you have symptoms.
Drone sends young hawk to hospital
A young hawk is being rehabilitated in a Wilson, Wyoming facility after being driven from its nest in Eastern Idaho. An area resident reported that neighbors were flying a drone above the nest to get a better view of the parents and their baby hawks. The drone spooked the parents, causing them to flee the scene and one of their nestlings to fall to the ground. The individuals retrieved the baby Red-tailed Hawk and kept it for two days while feeding it worms and fish, which is not a typical diet for these birds.
Teton Crest Trail work to resume
Grand Teton National Park in partnership with the Grand Teton National Park Foundation are in their third year of working to improve sections of the Teton Crest Trail. The Teton Crest Trail is a 45-mile-long trail through the high country of the Teton Range. Sections of the trail were built...
Some will have to pay for COVID tests in Teton County
Beginning Saturday, the two COVID-19 testing sites in Teton County, Wyoming operated by Curative will no longer provide free tests to everyone. Instead, there will be three options to cover costs. 1. Curative will bill their insurance; 2. patients can pay at the time of service or; 3. If a patient is uninsured, the test will remain at no cost due to the Wyoming Department of Health COVID-19 testing program.
Idaho fires bring smoke to Jackson Hole
Jackson Hole residents woke up to a valley filled with wildfire smoke Tuesday morning which had drifted in from the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. As of yesterday afternoon, the fire was measured at 12,238 acres in very steep terrain. According to Inciweb, the fire is located approximately five miles...
