A young hawk is being rehabilitated in a Wilson, Wyoming facility after being driven from its nest in Eastern Idaho. An area resident reported that neighbors were flying a drone above the nest to get a better view of the parents and their baby hawks. The drone spooked the parents, causing them to flee the scene and one of their nestlings to fall to the ground. The individuals retrieved the baby Red-tailed Hawk and kept it for two days while feeding it worms and fish, which is not a typical diet for these birds.

WILSON, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO