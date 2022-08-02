ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Northside gym

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Victim killed in shooting on South Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting outside a South Side home. Isaiah Rey Vidales, 27, died of injuries he suffered from a shotgun used in the shooting. Police said they found the 38-year-old suspect, Aaron Lee Fisher, still...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Northside#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Ktsa News
KTSA

One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy