WSMV
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
Man jailed after deadly multi-victim shooting in South Nashville
While at the apartment scene, officers got a call from the suspect, 24-year-old Shaquavius Moore, who said he was in Cheatham County and wanted to surrender.
Woman killed, three others injured in South Nashville shooting
A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.
WSMV
Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
WSMV
Deadly shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville on Thursday. According to police, 24-year-old Shauavious Moore, was staying at the Stonebrook Apartment complex on Hickory Trace Drive with his 4-year-old nephew and the child’s 22-year-old mother. The mother was moving out and had her family from Murfreesboro there to help. Moore arrived at the apartment to collect his things, leading to an altercation.
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
Murfreesboro police search for missing woman
Murfreesboro Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 22-year-old, Mya Christine Fuller.
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon.
Man charged with attempted rape of juvenile at Nashville laundry center
A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted rape of a juvenile after an incident at an apartment complex laundry center.
WKRN
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted homicide in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a pair of wanted suspects.
WKRN
Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood
Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood.
South Nashville ex-employee threatens to kill colleague who gave poor work review
A man threatened to kill his colleague after a poor performance review, according to a Metro police affidavit.
WSMV
Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it. Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They...
WKRN
Shooting victim is home invasion suspect
Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY.
‘I just want justice’: Family, friends remember man gunned down outside Antioch gas station
One of the latest victims was a 23-year-old man, who was shot and killed in what Metro Police are calling a targeted shooting.
WKRN
MNPD School Safety Division launches soon
Metro Nashville Police Department announced it will be launching a school safety division for the upcoming school year.
WSMV
Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro detectives are looking for help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. According to a Murfreesboro Police Department release, three electric scooters and a 12-volt four-wheeler were stolen from Walmart on Old Fort Parkway on June 27. Police said a silver Chevrolet Sedan was used as a getaway car.
WKRN
10 Hendersonville families displaced after fire
Ten families are without a home after a fire at an apartment in Hendersonville. Two firefighters were also treated for injuries.
WKRN
Crews clearing overturned trailer
Crews are working to get a section of Whites Creek Pike reopened after a trailer overturned.
