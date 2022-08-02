ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Deadly shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville on Thursday. According to police, 24-year-old Shauavious Moore, was staying at the Stonebrook Apartment complex on Hickory Trace Drive with his 4-year-old nephew and the child’s 22-year-old mother. The mother was moving out and had her family from Murfreesboro there to help. Moore arrived at the apartment to collect his things, leading to an altercation.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Tubb
WKRN

Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood

Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Safety#Police#Violent Crime#China Road#Mnps
WKRN

Shooting victim is home invasion suspect

Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
WKRN

MNPD School Safety Division launches soon

Metro Nashville Police Department announced it will be launching a school safety division for the upcoming school year. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. 1 person shot at Nashville, TN auto...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro detectives are looking for help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. According to a Murfreesboro Police Department release, three electric scooters and a 12-volt four-wheeler were stolen from Walmart on Old Fort Parkway on June 27. Police said a silver Chevrolet Sedan was used as a getaway car.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

10 Hendersonville families displaced after fire

Ten families are without a home after a fire at an apartment in Hendersonville. Two firefighters were also treated for injuries. 4 Kentucky police officers charged in Breonna Taylor …. Savannah man wanted by US Marshals. Monkeypox cases in TN at 39. Russian judge sentences Brittney Griner to 9 years...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy