Letters to the Editor: Eliminating train noise should be Hanford's first priority; Winning more than the lottery;

As part of a massive infrastructure project, Lemoore High School is replacing the school's asphalt parking lot with one made of concrete. The $3 million project will be constructed in two phases. The first, which is being worked on now, will consist of the parking lot itself. The lot covers an area of well over a city block in length. The second phase, which involves solar covers for the lot, will be worked on in 2023.

LEMOORE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO