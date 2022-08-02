ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Letters to the Editor: Eliminating train noise should be Hanford's first priority; Winning more than the lottery;

Hanford Sentinel
 3 days ago
Hanford Sentinel

Citizen RIMS program offers Hanford residents access to crime data

A new interactive tool that allows public access to incidents, crime data, arrested persons, missing persons, and stolen vehicles via the internet is now available, the Hanford Police Department announced Friday. Using the Citizen RIMS portal, residents of Hanford can also request vacation house checks, request extra patrols, and register...
HANFORD, CA
sjvsun.com

As drought deepens, focus of Calif.’s chief water officials is elsewhere: on race.

The State Water Resources Control Board had staff conduct a workshop to garner public input on the Board’s racial equity plan. The two and half hour workshop was held in Visalia at the Self Help Enterprises’ headquarters at 4pm on Wednesday, July 27 – the same day as the drop-dead deadline for many of the San Joaquin Valley’s Groundwater Sustainability Agencies to submit their revised Groundwater Sustainability Plans to the state’s Department of Water Resources.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Sheriff's Office: No evidence that Hanford council members Brieno, Ramirez took bribes

Stemming from allegations in the summer of 2020, detectives with the Kings County Sheriffs Office investigated and have found no evidence that councilmembers Francisco Ramirez and Art Brieno received bribe money, authorities announced Friday. In May 2022, detectives began investigating allegations that in the summer of 2020 Hanford City Councilmembers...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County Parks giving away free mulch

VISALIA – Tulare County Parks is offering free wood chip mulch to interested residents and businesses for landscaping purposes, whether it be to beautify landscapes and gardens or reduce water evaporation from high and dry temperatures. The mulch will be available for the taking on Fridays until supplies run out.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules

A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lemoore High School parking lot asphalt replaced with concrete

As part of a massive infrastructure project, Lemoore High School is replacing the school's asphalt parking lot with one made of concrete. The $3 million project will be constructed in two phases. The first, which is being worked on now, will consist of the parking lot itself. The lot covers an area of well over a city block in length. The second phase, which involves solar covers for the lot, will be worked on in 2023.
LEMOORE, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County supports basing new F-35 squadron at NAS Lemoore

This week the Kings County Board of Supervisors wrote a strong letter of support to add a new F-35 squadron to the base at NAS Lemoore with a nationwide four-location competition underway. In their letter of support, the supervisors said: “With an excess of 11,800 jobs attributed to the base,...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Hundreds march 335 miles for farm worker rights

DELANO, CALIF. – In the heat of summer, hundreds of individuals began a 24-day march to the state capitol to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill in support of farmworkers rights. On Aug. 3, over 100 individuals gathered in Delano at Forty Acres, the first United Farm...
DELANO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit

In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

St. Louis Encephalitis has traveled to Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY –Tulare County warns residents to watch for mosquito breeding grounds as the public health department announces its first confirmed case of St. Louis Encephalitis, a disease similar to West Nile Virus. Tulare County Public Health has confirmed the first human case of St. Louis Encephalitis (SLEV) in...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?

No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
FRESNO, CA
iheart.com

Here Are The 5 Highest Roads In California

These paved roads take you to the edge of the coast, through forests and deserts to get you to spots with the highest elevation in California. See maps for each road below. Elevation = 10,238 feet - Rock Creek Road, Inyo County, Inyo National Forest. Starting to the west of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

