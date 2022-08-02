Letters to the Editor: Eliminating train noise should be Hanford's first priority; Winning more than the lottery;

Read on hanfordsentinel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Water shutoffs to resume for Tulare residents behind on payments
The city resumed the shutoffs after the state ended its moratorium on water shutoffs due to financial impacts of the pandemic.
sjvsun.com
Desert-based water agency eyes multi-million dollar deal to buy water out of Kings County
A Kern County water agency is looking to purchase water from a state contractor located in Kings County. Earlier this week, the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, located in eastern Kern County, signed a letter of intent to buy the lifetime rights to 750 acre-feet of Kings River water from Utica J.L.J. LLC.
Hanford Sentinel
Citizen RIMS program offers Hanford residents access to crime data
A new interactive tool that allows public access to incidents, crime data, arrested persons, missing persons, and stolen vehicles via the internet is now available, the Hanford Police Department announced Friday. Using the Citizen RIMS portal, residents of Hanford can also request vacation house checks, request extra patrols, and register...
sjvsun.com
As drought deepens, focus of Calif.’s chief water officials is elsewhere: on race.
The State Water Resources Control Board had staff conduct a workshop to garner public input on the Board’s racial equity plan. The two and half hour workshop was held in Visalia at the Self Help Enterprises’ headquarters at 4pm on Wednesday, July 27 – the same day as the drop-dead deadline for many of the San Joaquin Valley’s Groundwater Sustainability Agencies to submit their revised Groundwater Sustainability Plans to the state’s Department of Water Resources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
Desert Groundwater Agency to Pay $8,500 an Acre-Foot for Valley Water Rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6.4 million from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. Lois Henry. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan...
Hanford Sentinel
Sheriff's Office: No evidence that Hanford council members Brieno, Ramirez took bribes
Stemming from allegations in the summer of 2020, detectives with the Kings County Sheriffs Office investigated and have found no evidence that councilmembers Francisco Ramirez and Art Brieno received bribe money, authorities announced Friday. In May 2022, detectives began investigating allegations that in the summer of 2020 Hanford City Councilmembers...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County school, law enforcement leaders discuss proactive school safety plans
School safety, specifically with regard to active shooter situations, was discussed this week by Kings County law enforcement and education leaders, with an emphasis on planning ahead and having needed personnel at school sites. Todd Barlow, superintendent of the Kings County Office of Education, which oversees the county's 13 school...
Wrangling over renewables: Counties push back on Newsom administration usurping local control
The state can expedite approval of renewable energy projects but rural counties say they already do their part with solar and wind farms. “We’re in the crosshairs, but we don’t think we are the right target here,” one rural advocate says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesungazette.com
Tulare County Parks giving away free mulch
VISALIA – Tulare County Parks is offering free wood chip mulch to interested residents and businesses for landscaping purposes, whether it be to beautify landscapes and gardens or reduce water evaporation from high and dry temperatures. The mulch will be available for the taking on Fridays until supplies run out.
GV Wire
$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules
A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore High School parking lot asphalt replaced with concrete
As part of a massive infrastructure project, Lemoore High School is replacing the school's asphalt parking lot with one made of concrete. The $3 million project will be constructed in two phases. The first, which is being worked on now, will consist of the parking lot itself. The lot covers an area of well over a city block in length. The second phase, which involves solar covers for the lot, will be worked on in 2023.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fresno County student seriously injured in game at high school rally, lawsuit claims
Fun and games at a rally at Tranquillity High School turned into serious injuries for a student whose new lawsuit says the Fresno County school put him in danger.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County supports basing new F-35 squadron at NAS Lemoore
This week the Kings County Board of Supervisors wrote a strong letter of support to add a new F-35 squadron to the base at NAS Lemoore with a nationwide four-location competition underway. In their letter of support, the supervisors said: “With an excess of 11,800 jobs attributed to the base,...
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The educational excellence of the 1872 Academy School
The following is quoted in full from Leon L. Loofbouros’s 1950 book, “In Search of God’s Gold.” It was published under the auspices of the Historical Society of the California-Nevada Annual Conference of the Methodist Church and in cooperation with the College of the Pacific, Stockton.
thesungazette.com
Hundreds march 335 miles for farm worker rights
DELANO, CALIF. – In the heat of summer, hundreds of individuals began a 24-day march to the state capitol to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill in support of farmworkers rights. On Aug. 3, over 100 individuals gathered in Delano at Forty Acres, the first United Farm...
fresnoalliance.com
City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit
In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
thesungazette.com
St. Louis Encephalitis has traveled to Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY –Tulare County warns residents to watch for mosquito breeding grounds as the public health department announces its first confirmed case of St. Louis Encephalitis, a disease similar to West Nile Virus. Tulare County Public Health has confirmed the first human case of St. Louis Encephalitis (SLEV) in...
GV Wire
Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?
No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
iheart.com
Here Are The 5 Highest Roads In California
These paved roads take you to the edge of the coast, through forests and deserts to get you to spots with the highest elevation in California. See maps for each road below. Elevation = 10,238 feet - Rock Creek Road, Inyo County, Inyo National Forest. Starting to the west of...
Comments / 3