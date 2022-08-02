Read on jacksonholeradio.com
Teton County leaders to get coach
Teton County government leaders are going to get coached. The Board of Commissioners has approved a plan to hire an executive coaching firm to ensure that county leaders will be knowledgeable and competent. The program will be implemented on an as-needed basis by a company called ViDL Solutions for 200...
Town of Jackson maintenance shop funding is short by millions
The Jackson Town Council is set to meet tonight when they will consider the contract to construct the community’s Core Services Vehicle Maintenance Facility. The project, which would be located on the START Bus property on Karns Meadow Drive, is the latest local government capital project to face increased costs of construction.
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
Elk Refuge to raise fees
The National Elk Refuge is raising for commercial special use permits issued on the refuge. The proposed fee change affects any person or business that charges guiding on the refuge including guided tours, guided workshops such as art or photography, and guided fishing. The special use permit fees will be...
Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear
WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
Olson leaves Jackson Hole Chamber, will head St John’s Health Foundation
President and CEO of the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, Anna Olson will be leaving that role to become next President of St. John’s Health Foundation. Olson will also be part of the St. John’s Health executive leadership team as their Chief Philanthropy Officer. She will start her new post on September 26.
Survivors Of Fatal Lightning Strike In Teton Wilderness Return To Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The survivors of a lightning strike that killed one man and injured another Tuesday at a remote campsite in the Absaroka Mountains were back in Lander Thursday. “Our focus is just making sure we are providing all the support we can...
One22 getting kids ready for school in Teton County
With back-to-school season nearly upon us, One22 Resource Center is collecting supplies to help local students return to school ready to learn. Now through August 22, residents can help students with their school supplies by dropping off items in the community. Metal drop-off bins are located at the entrances to the Teton County Library, Center for the Arts, the Presbyterian Church, and One22 Resource Center on St. John’s Episcopal Church campus.
Missing person in Teton Valley
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person:. Last seen in Tetonia 11:00 AM Thursday, August 4th 2022. 66 Year Male last seen wearing a tan colored long sleeve shirt, blue. Levi jeans, work boots and a cap. Was last seen driving a camouflage colored...
Jackson Council candidates debate fairgrounds
Candidates for the office of Jackson Wyoming Town Council appeared at a forum Tuesday presented by the Jackson Hole Rotary Club and the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent council members Arne Jorgensen and Jonathan Schechter were joined by hopefuls Elliott Alston, Katherine Rueckert, and Devon Veihman as they introduced themselves to Chamber and Rotary members. Candidate David Scheurn was unable to attend the forum.
Teton County Search & Rescue responds to 4 weekend rescues
Teton County Search & Rescue responded to four callouts over the weekend adding to a very busy summer of rescues. On Friday morning, the team was alerted to a pair of missing horseback riders in the Teton Wilderness north of Turpin Meadows. Then Friday afternoon, they got another call about...
Teton County tax sale August 3
The Teton County Treasurer’s Office says properties that currently have outstanding 2021 property taxes may be subject to the annual Property Tax Lien Sale on August 3rd. The sale will be held in the Teton County 4-H Building at 255 W. Deloney. Property owners and ownership entities have been...
LOOK: Beautiful Western Wyoming Home Has 41 Acres And A “Private Island”
Yup, you read that right. I found a beautiful Wyoming home with 41 acres that also has its own "Private Island." This 3,000 square foot home in Thayne, Wyoming has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and 41 covenant-free private acres with approximately 2000 feet of live water AND its very own fork in the Salt River.
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
Man dies, second person severely injured in Wyoming lightning strike
CASPER, Wyo. — A 22-year-old male died after lightning struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Teton County Search & Rescue. A second adult sustained major injuries when a lightning bolt hit the backpackers at their camp.
1 killed in lightning strike near Enos Lake
UPDATE 8/3/22: Teton County Search & Rescue was notified at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday a lightning had struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. The post 1 killed in lightning strike near Enos Lake appeared first on Local News 8.
Chip Seal project underway in Jackson
The Town of Jackson and Evans Construction will begin the 2022 Chip Seal project on several local streets today and is anticipated to take approximately three days to complete, weather permitting. Chip sealing includes the application of an asphalt coating followed by a layer of aggregate and prolongs the life...
Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Third fatal car accident on Idaho HWY 33 this month
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Just after noon on July 28, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The collision caused...
