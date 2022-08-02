ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County leaders to get coach

Teton County government leaders are going to get coached. The Board of Commissioners has approved a plan to hire an executive coaching firm to ensure that county leaders will be knowledgeable and competent. The program will be implemented on an as-needed basis by a company called ViDL Solutions for 200...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Town of Jackson maintenance shop funding is short by millions

The Jackson Town Council is set to meet tonight when they will consider the contract to construct the community’s Core Services Vehicle Maintenance Facility. The project, which would be located on the START Bus property on Karns Meadow Drive, is the latest local government capital project to face increased costs of construction.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Elk Refuge to raise fees

The National Elk Refuge is raising for commercial special use permits issued on the refuge. The proposed fee change affects any person or business that charges guiding on the refuge including guided tours, guided workshops such as art or photography, and guided fishing. The special use permit fees will be...
JACKSON, WY
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Jackson, WY
Government
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
buckrail.com

Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear

WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
TETON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Survivors Of Fatal Lightning Strike In Teton Wilderness Return To Lander

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The survivors of a lightning strike that killed one man and injured another Tuesday at a remote campsite in the Absaroka Mountains were back in Lander Thursday. “Our focus is just making sure we are providing all the support we can...
LANDER, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

One22 getting kids ready for school in Teton County

With back-to-school season nearly upon us, One22 Resource Center is collecting supplies to help local students return to school ready to learn. Now through August 22, residents can help students with their school supplies by dropping off items in the community. Metal drop-off bins are located at the entrances to the Teton County Library, Center for the Arts, the Presbyterian Church, and One22 Resource Center on St. John’s Episcopal Church campus.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Missing person in Teton Valley

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person:. Last seen in Tetonia 11:00 AM Thursday, August 4th 2022. 66 Year Male last seen wearing a tan colored long sleeve shirt, blue. Levi jeans, work boots and a cap. Was last seen driving a camouflage colored...
TETONIA, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Council candidates debate fairgrounds

Candidates for the office of Jackson Wyoming Town Council appeared at a forum Tuesday presented by the Jackson Hole Rotary Club and the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent council members Arne Jorgensen and Jonathan Schechter were joined by hopefuls Elliott Alston, Katherine Rueckert, and Devon Veihman as they introduced themselves to Chamber and Rotary members. Candidate David Scheurn was unable to attend the forum.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County tax sale August 3

The Teton County Treasurer’s Office says properties that currently have outstanding 2021 property taxes may be subject to the annual Property Tax Lien Sale on August 3rd. The sale will be held in the Teton County 4-H Building at 255 W. Deloney. Property owners and ownership entities have been...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Chip Seal project underway in Jackson

The Town of Jackson and Evans Construction will begin the 2022 Chip Seal project on several local streets today and is anticipated to take approximately three days to complete, weather permitting. Chip sealing includes the application of an asphalt coating followed by a layer of aggregate and prolongs the life...
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Third fatal car accident on Idaho HWY 33 this month

TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Just after noon on July 28, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The collision caused...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
