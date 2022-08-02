Read on jacksonholeradio.com
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
Motorcycle driver dies after being thrown over steep embankment in Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on U.S. Highway 89 near Afton on Saturday, July 31, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 5:58 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred near milepost 71.7 on...
Man killed in canal crash identified
Bonneville County Sheriff's office reported a man from Peru was killed in a crash where a car ended up in canal on July 27. The post Man killed in canal crash identified appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision South of Afton
CHEYENNE — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a fatal motorcycle collision at around 5:58 p.m. on July 31, 2022, that occurred at milepost 72 on US 89 south of Afton, Wyoming. A 2018 Harley Davidson was headed south on US 89 when the driver failed to negotiate...
Lincoln County making road repairs to Grover Park August 10
The Lincoln County Road & Bridge Department is asking drivers to avoid Grover Park on Wednesday, August 10. Road & Bridge Superintendent Matt McCloud said the county is stepping in to make the repairs for the Forest Service to benefit the public. Lincoln County plans to grate the road from Turnerville to Grover and also apply a dust shield.
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening neighbor with gun
An Irwin man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened his neighbor with a gun. The victim called the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in May to report that Matthew Roberson, 34, pointed a gun at him after he knocked on Roberson’s door. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said they woke up to take a shower only to find his water had been turned off....
I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open
UPDATED 6:15 p.m. - Idaho Transportation Department report Interstate 15 is now open again between McCammon and Downey. PREVIOUS STORY: ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon and the US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that The post I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open appeared first on Local News 8.
Two men charged with felonies for allegedly stealing some $28 from tip jars
POCATELLO — Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing the tip jar at a Pocatello soda shop and restaurant. Jonathon James Keele, 28, of Grace, has been charged with principal to burglary, according to court records. Timothy William Halpin, 27, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of burglary after he was tied to a similar theft in Chubbuck.
Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
LIVE: Woman appears in court after being charged with aggravated assault related to death of deputy
IDAHO FALLS – Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault related to the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, will appear in court on Thursday. Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
Woman sentenced for her role in death of deputy; family says justice not served
IDAHO FALLS – Emotions were high as Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault in the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one and a half years concurrent after accepting a plea agreement. During a court hearing before District...
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
Elk Refuge to raise fees
The National Elk Refuge is raising for commercial special use permits issued on the refuge. The proposed fee change affects any person or business that charges guiding on the refuge including guided tours, guided workshops such as art or photography, and guided fishing. The special use permit fees will be...
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Drone sends young hawk to hospital
A young hawk is being rehabilitated in a Wilson, Wyoming facility after being driven from its nest in Eastern Idaho. An area resident reported that neighbors were flying a drone above the nest to get a better view of the parents and their baby hawks. The drone spooked the parents, causing them to flee the scene and one of their nestlings to fall to the ground. The individuals retrieved the baby Red-tailed Hawk and kept it for two days while feeding it worms and fish, which is not a typical diet for these birds.
Teton County and Town of Jackson move forward on underfunded projects
Teton County’s Board of Commissioners and the Jackson Town Council voted to advance two capital projects despite a deficit of 20 million dollars in funding. In voting to move forward on a federal grant for a transit facility, additional buses and other transit infrastructure, the Town and County agreed to absorb over 5 million dollars in overages.
Town of Jackson maintenance shop funding is short by millions
The Jackson Town Council is set to meet tonight when they will consider the contract to construct the community’s Core Services Vehicle Maintenance Facility. The project, which would be located on the START Bus property on Karns Meadow Drive, is the latest local government capital project to face increased costs of construction.
Idaho fires bring smoke to Jackson Hole
Jackson Hole residents woke up to a valley filled with wildfire smoke Tuesday morning which had drifted in from the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. As of yesterday afternoon, the fire was measured at 12,238 acres in very steep terrain. According to Inciweb, the fire is located approximately five miles...
Man life-flighted after Pinedale assault
Sublette County Sheriff’s office is investigating an assult that took place July 10th in the downtown Pinedale area. The sheriff’s office received a call about a male subject who was injured behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale. Sheriff’s officers and EMS responded to find two off-duty EMS staff on scene already tending to the injured male.
