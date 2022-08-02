New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite

Image via Alexandru Bruschini/TS Media.

Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Philadelphia-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of their products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products stocked in approximately 700 stores across all 50 states. Once run out of his home with his wife, Senders eventually partnered with a smokehouse in New Hope to help create his famous dog treats.

The popularity of his products resulted in much of the company’s incoming being generated from wholesale accounts.

“[I want to] build on the foundation that we’ve already started,” he said. “[We’re] family owned and operated. The people that I have who work with us today, they’re the people I want to set it up where they can all benefit from Mika & Sammy’s as well. We wouldn’t be where we are without the people who help us on a day-to-day basis.”

Once a company of humble beginnings, Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats is now the talk of the dog treat world. Their use of a Bucks County smokehouse has brought a little more bark to their bite.

