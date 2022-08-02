ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43J1Wq_0h1VhTIF00
Image via Alexandru Bruschini/TS Media.

Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Philadelphia-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of their products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products stocked in approximately 700 stores across all 50 states. Once run out of his home with his wife, Senders eventually partnered with a smokehouse in New Hope to help create his famous dog treats.

The popularity of his products resulted in much of the company’s incoming being generated from wholesale accounts.

“[I want to] build on the foundation that we’ve already started,” he said. “[We’re] family owned and operated. The people that I have who work with us today, they’re the people I want to set it up where they can all benefit from Mika & Sammy’s as well. We wouldn’t be where we are without the people who help us on a day-to-day basis.”

Once a company of humble beginnings, Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats is now the talk of the dog treat world. Their use of a Bucks County smokehouse has brought a little more bark to their bite.

Read more about the dog treat company at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Pets & Animals
New Hope, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
New Hope, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Bucks County, PA
Business
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
New Hope, PA
Business
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Business
BUCKSCO.Today

Lower Makefield Girl Works with Local Nonprofit to Bring Technology to Bucks County Families in Need

Teddy Tendler has been working with the Family Service Association of Bucks County to bring technology to those in need.Image via Family Service Association of Bucks County. An eight-year-old Lower Makefield girl is working to bring computers and other tech items to Bucks County families in need. Ella Castronuovo wrote about the young girl’s charitable efforts for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

TreeTrails Adventures, a Fun New Ziplining Attraction, Opens in Trevose

A Holland resident using the ziplines at TreeTrails Adventures in Trevose.Image via Michele C. Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times. Visitors to and residents of Bucks County have a brand-new fun destination to experience, as TreeTrails Adventures opened its ziplining activities on Friday. Michele Haddon wrote about the exciting activities for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Hope#Dog#Smokehouse#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mika Sammy#Gourmet Pet Treats
BUCKSCO.Today

Tragic Story of Pennsbury Brothers Highlighted in New Book on ‘Raw Deal That America Has Given Young People’

Will Bunch's new book discusses the impact of college debt on America's students.Image via Steven M. Faulk, The Philadelphia Inquirer. A new book covering the American college debt crisis features the story of two brothers who graduated from Pennsbury High School. Will Bunch wrote about his upcoming book in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
BUCKSCO.Today

Bristol Coffee Shop Owner Discusses Upcoming Newtown Location, Bucks County Roots

The popular Bristol coffee shop Calm Waters Coffee Roasters has announced an upcoming location in Newtown. John Fey wrote about the new coffee shop for the Levittown Patch. The coffee shop, located at 242 Mill St., will be opening its new location in Newtown in September. They will be opening their second location at 15 South State St., currently the location for The Coffee Room. That shop’s owners, Margaret and Raj Kumar, announced that they will be selling their Newtown location to the owners of Calm Waters.
NEWTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang

An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy