Carrboro-based singer-songwriter Josh Moore walked out of his door last year during the worst of the pandemic and found a strange sense of calm. He had been holed up at home recording songs for an album called "Sunrise." He channeled some of those feelings of hope and healing into his first full-length release in more than five years. Moore plays Saturdays in Saxapahaw on Saturday, Aug. 6, and he's finally got some vinyl he'd like to share with you.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO