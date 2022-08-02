ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

GI man pleads not guilty in sexual assault case

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

Texas man given probation, ordered to pay restitution for GI burglaries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Texas man has been sentenced to five years probation for burglarizing multiple Grand Island businesses. Aaron Faz, 19, was given the sentence Thursday on two counts of burglary. He was also ordered to pay $1,015 in restitution to Pumper’s, $2,578 to Mirror Image Car Wash, $16,042 to Alohma Vapors and $500 to Check Into Cash.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two teens arrested for GI car theft

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens were arrested after they were seen driving in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Nyayik Koang, 18, of Grand Island, was arrested for obstructing police and two juvenile detention orders. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

No one giving answers or investigating death of a child after roof collapsed on him

YORK, Neb. — The night of July 3 completely changed the life of a family traveling through Nebraska from Wisconsin to Colorado. Ten-year old Ben Prince died after the ceiling above the swimming pool at the Hampton Inn in York, where his family was staying, collapsed on top of him. The issue is that there is no one investigating this case.
YORK, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD Investigator to be laid to rest on Wednesday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fallen Grand Island Police Investigator will be laid to rest on Wednesday. GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello was a 23-year veteran with the Army National Guard before he began his career with GIPD in 2013. He passed away due to natural causes last week. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
NebraskaTV

Members of a Hastings church visited Puerto Rico on a mission

HASTINGS, Neb. — Members of the Hastings First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church recently visited Puerto Rico on a mission. They visited the city of Rincon on the west coast and worked on creating a community garden, and did construction work to help people impacted by the 2017 Hurricane Maria.
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Island Man#Violent Crime#Gi
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Scout

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Scout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Scout! I am a pretty easy-going guy. I am a little shy at first, but once I am comfortable, I open up quickly! Come in and meet me today!"
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings YMCA breaks ground on expansion project

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings YMCA broke ground Thursday on a nearly $20 million expansion to help consolidate operations in one location. The project received $5 million in shovel-ready project funding from the state and the CEO said the $9 million raised locally is a Hastings record. About 15...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Farmers learn about carbon market potential

CLAY CENTER, Neb. — Some see dollar signs in the soil as farmers not only raise a crop to sell but some growers may be rewarded for adopting conservation practices. “The Microsofts, Googles of the world have a carbon footprint and they want to offset that and they're willing to provide money and hopefully it ends up in the growers pocket,” said John Shanahan with Agoro Carbon Alliance.
CLAY COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy