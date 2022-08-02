GI man pleads not guilty in sexual assault case

Read on nebraska.tv
Texas man given probation, ordered to pay restitution for GI burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Texas man has been sentenced to five years probation for burglarizing multiple Grand Island businesses. Aaron Faz, 19, was given the sentence Thursday on two counts of burglary. He was also ordered to pay $1,015 in restitution to Pumper’s, $2,578 to Mirror Image Car Wash, $16,042 to Alohma Vapors and $500 to Check Into Cash.
Two teens arrested for GI car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens were arrested after they were seen driving in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Nyayik Koang, 18, of Grand Island, was arrested for obstructing police and two juvenile detention orders. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than...
No one giving answers or investigating death of a child after roof collapsed on him
YORK, Neb. — The night of July 3 completely changed the life of a family traveling through Nebraska from Wisconsin to Colorado. Ten-year old Ben Prince died after the ceiling above the swimming pool at the Hampton Inn in York, where his family was staying, collapsed on top of him. The issue is that there is no one investigating this case.
GIPD Investigator to be laid to rest on Wednesday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fallen Grand Island Police Investigator will be laid to rest on Wednesday. GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello was a 23-year veteran with the Army National Guard before he began his career with GIPD in 2013. He passed away due to natural causes last week. The...
GIPD escorts officer to his final resting place as hundreds mourn Investigator Marcello
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Police officers relinquish their duties for a man who would never leave his. While Investigator Chris Marcello did not die in the line of duty, officers say they had a duty to escort him to his resting place. They drove with lights but no sirens,...
Members of a Hastings church visited Puerto Rico on a mission
HASTINGS, Neb. — Members of the Hastings First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church recently visited Puerto Rico on a mission. They visited the city of Rincon on the west coast and worked on creating a community garden, and did construction work to help people impacted by the 2017 Hurricane Maria.
Three mothers battling cancer receive financial support from their community and church
HASTINGS, Neb. — First St. Paul's Lutheran Church is giving support to three community members who have all recently battled breast cancer. For 71 years the church has hosted the "Ice Cream Social", and every time they help a different cause. “One time we helped a church that got...
Simply Sunflower -- Valley County family captures sunshine in a bottle
VALLEY COUNTY, Neb. — Capturing sunshine in a bottle -- it always feels sunny on the Koelling family farm as they chase golden rays. While they grow corn, soybeans, wheat, and cattle, this Valley County farm stands out. “There's about one and a half million sunflowers,” Alan said.
Pet of the Week: Scout
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Scout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Scout! I am a pretty easy-going guy. I am a little shy at first, but once I am comfortable, I open up quickly! Come in and meet me today!"
UNK completes one of the first steps toward a $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center
KEARNEY, Neb. — A place described as an 'urban destination in a rural community' will be coming to Kearney in just couple of years. University of Nebraska Kearney's (UNK) administration said their new Regional Engagement Center is not only a huge deal for the university but also a huge deal for the city of Kearney.
Hastings YMCA breaks ground on expansion project
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings YMCA broke ground Thursday on a nearly $20 million expansion to help consolidate operations in one location. The project received $5 million in shovel-ready project funding from the state and the CEO said the $9 million raised locally is a Hastings record. About 15...
Farmers learn about carbon market potential
CLAY CENTER, Neb. — Some see dollar signs in the soil as farmers not only raise a crop to sell but some growers may be rewarded for adopting conservation practices. “The Microsofts, Googles of the world have a carbon footprint and they want to offset that and they're willing to provide money and hopefully it ends up in the growers pocket,” said John Shanahan with Agoro Carbon Alliance.
