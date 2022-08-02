BP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $69.51 billion in the period.

BP shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

