AIRPORT CITY LOD ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Airport City Lod Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.

