Dry conditions last week in Iowa allow for over 6 days of fieldwork

Teacher shortage continues, one Iowa district offering $50,000 in retirement incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa — The great resignation is hitting classrooms hard across the US and right here in Iowa. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of one hundred vacancies. “Only a few years ago school districts were offering early retirement...
'Big Blue' helps officers communicate during northeast Missouri manhunt operation
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — One of the key components in helping law enforcement officers communicate during the manhunt for murder suspect Jesse Rongey over the past week has been the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Mobile Command Unit. They let KTVO get a close-up look at "Big Blue," as they...
Mental health is one of the main causes of death among pregnant women in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) published its multi-year maternal mortality report on Monday, August 1, 2022. The report analyzes the deaths of pregnant women due to complications over a three-year span. The study showed women on Medicaid are eight times more likely...
Tip about northeast Missouri fugitive sighting proves not credible
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday evening marks one week since an intense manhunt started for a fugitive wanted for murdering and mutilating Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville, and it's still active. Around mid-afternoon, investigators looking for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, received a tip about a possible sighting of...
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four...
Ashcroft says Gov. Parson would name A.G. replacement if Schmitt wins Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft told KRCG 13 it would be on Governor Mike Parson's plate to name a replacement for Attorney General Eric Schmitt, if Schmitt is successful in the November general election. "That's the Governor's responsibility," Ashcroft said. "He's done it before, it's...
Professor: Voters backed school choice because they 'don't know how to read' complex proposal
AUSTIN, TEXAS (TND) — A professor at Stephen F. Austin State University said Thursday that Texas Republicans only voted in support of school choice because they don’t understand the “convoluted language” of a state ballot proposition on the issue. The remark came after school choice advocate...
