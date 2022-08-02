Tower Semiconductor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) _ Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $58.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 58 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $426.2 million in the period.

