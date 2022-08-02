MUFG: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $877.5 million.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, were 8 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $16.7 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.7 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

