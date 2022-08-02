ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House GOP group emphasizes need to avoid governance problems of past majorities

By David M. Drucker, Senior Political Correspondent
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
Washington Examiner

Mark McCloskey, the lawyer who aimed a gun at BLM protesters, loses GOP Senate primary

Mark McCloskey, who drew national attention in 2020 when he aimed a firearm at Black Lives Matter protesters, has lost the Republican primary in the Missouri Senate race. The lawyer-turned-Senate primary candidate had posted a social media video on Tuesday claiming he was the only "genuine MAGA" candidate in the race and joking about how there were three candidates named Eric who were all endorsed by former President Donald Trump. However, McCloskey only gained 3% of the vote in the primary contest, placing fifth in a field of 21 candidates, according to NPR.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris

The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mike Bost
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Randy Feenstra
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer IRS funding boost will mean audits for middle class, GOP says

Republicans argued that the $80 billion boost to IRS funding included in the Democratic inflation bill would end up hurting lower- and middle-class taxpayers, rather than the billionaires advertised by Democrats. Democrats say that the Inflation Reduction Act provision to bolster IRS tax enforcement will net $124 billion in revenue,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule

The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Gop#House Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Democrats#Senate#The White House#The House Freedom Caucus
Washington Examiner

Eric Greitens's loss is a win for Republicans

Republicans in Missouri made the right choice on Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Meanwhile, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens finished third. And another man named Eric received less than 1% of the vote in the crowded primary. So while former President Donald Trump...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse

In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Wray says he finds allegations FBI mishandled Hunter Biden info 'deeply troubling'

FBI director Christopher Wray testified he found it “deeply troubling” when he read recent whistleblower allegations that bureau agents had falsely labeled accurate information about Hunter Biden as disinformation during the FBI’s investigation in 2020. Whistleblower allegations emerged last month that FBI supervisory intelligence agent Brian Auten...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis

“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy