Bayreuth’s Wotan is injured in opening-night stage accident

Niall Gooch in The Critic laments ‘the disappearance of classical music from the kind of cultural settings where it used to be common.’. … It’s hard, for example, to imagine that the BBC will ever again use an operatic aria as the theme for their World Cup coverage, as they did with “Nessun Dorma” for Italia ’90. Opera is officially elitist, notwithstanding the fact that you can generally get a decent seat at ENO for rather less than you’d pay for a decent seat at one of London’s Premiership football grounds, or for an Adele concert — the cheapest tickets for her last London performance were £90.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO