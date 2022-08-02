First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday, hot with the possibility of strong storms

Read on www.wndu.com
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes will all be in the cards for much of the heartland.
'Dangerous' severe weather event forecast for Midwest
Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist...
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible
Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
Severe storms roll through the Midwest, and the Northeast may be next
AccuWeather forecasters say that atmospheric ingredients are in place for intense, severe storms to move through much of the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast to finish the weekend and into Monday. A potent storm system swinging through the Midwest on Saturday had already begun to unleash dangerous impacts. The first dangerous...
Severe storms threaten large swaths of northern and eastern US
Severe weather will cover large swaths of the northern and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing thunderstorms, dangerously high winds, heat waves, large hail, flash flooding, and more, according to weather reports.
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
Tornado reports slip below normal in 2022 after robust start to season
Tornado activity began to slow down during a month that is typically the most active of the year. Not only are numbers lower than in 2021, another trend that has developed over recent decades has been observed this year. Tornado activity in the United States has fallen below average despite...
UK weather: Britons face tropical conditions as 29C heat followed by heavy rain
Parts of England will see highs of 29C today as the Met Office warns of heavy rainfall in other parts of the country. The Met Office has said south east England can expect hot, sunny and dry weather in the coming days following highs of 30C in London on Tuesday. In southern England, the mercury could reach 29C on Wednesday and remain in the high 20s through to Thursday, while temperatures in northern parts of England and Scotland are likely to remain warm but will drop to just above 20C.Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said it would be “very...
Forecasters predict tropical humid heat and rain after driest July on record
Parts of the UK are set to see tropical temperatures, while some can expect heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms.Forecasters are predicting hot, sunny, and humid weather in the South East in the coming days, with highs of 30C in the south of England on Tuesday, remaining in the high 20s through to Thursday.Temperature are likely to remain warm in northern parts of England and Scotland, but dropping from 25C on Tuesday to 21C in the first half of the week.A wet and blustery start for many on Tuesday, though drier in the southeast where it will be very warm pic.twitter.com/hJ2rG4AaHk—...
Dangerously Hot Summer Conditions to Persist Across the United States: Weather Forecast
Dangerously hot summer conditions have been persistent across vast portions of the United States as of Thursday, August 4, according to the latest weather forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). The said summer heat is expected to progress in the coming hours and days, with above-average temperatures that could...
NSW and Victoria Alpine Regions Predicts Wild Rainfall and Possible Flood Event
As the largest frontal system of the season moves through, the weather is predicted to continue becoming wetter for the interior parts of NSW and Victoria's alpine regions today. The absence of the customary piercingly cold transition after the complicated low-pressure system is good news for those who are weary...
