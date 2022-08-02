ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has early lead over Republican rival Lee Zeldin, polls show

By Jon Campbell
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gswRA_0h1VdMmu00
Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) has a big lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin (left), in the race for governor, according to two polls out today.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has a healthy lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin early in her bid for a full, four-year term, according to a pair of public opinion polls released Tuesday.

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, garnered support from 53% of likely voters polled last week by Siena College, a 14-point lead over Zeldin. A separate Emerson College effort showed the governor with a slightly larger lead – 51% to Zeldin’s 35%.

The two polls mark the first to be publicly released since Hochul and Zeldin , a Long Island congressman, cruised to victory in their respective parties’ June 28th primary elections , setting up a Nov. 8 clash between the two candidates. The candidates have spent the last few weeks attacking each other's records, with Hochul characterizing Zeldin as a far-right Republican and Zeldin accusing the governor of being too soft on crime, a cornerstone issue in this election.

Hochul is holding the vast majority of Democrats, Zeldin is holding the vast majority of Republicans. They're basically dividing independents – and yet Hochul has a 14-point lead.

Siena pollster Steve Greenberg

Matched up against Zeldin, Hochul made her mark among women — 59% to Zeldin’s 33%; New York City residents — 70%-21%; and, especially, Black voters 78%-8%, according to the Siena poll.

But Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said Hochul’s 14-point lead is largely a reflection of a larger truth: Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1 in New York.

"Hochul is holding the vast majority of Democrats, Zeldin is holding the vast majority of Republicans. They're basically dividing independents – and yet Hochul has a 14-point lead,” Greenberg said to illustrate his point.

Along with Hochul, the two polls showed other Democrats with significant leads in all the statewide races on the ballot this year, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who held a 21-point lead over Republican Joe Pinion, according to Siena. Emerson had the gap slightly higher – 22 points.

The simultaneously released polls largely asked voters the same agreed-upon questions and were meant as something of an experiment, according to Greenberg.

Siena polls voters by having live callers place calls to cell phones and landlines. Emerson uses a variety of methods, polling voters by text links to cell phones, automated phone calls to landlines and online panels.

By using their different methodologies to ask the same questions, the two polling outfits wanted to determine if there was a major difference in their results in this poll, Greenberg said.

The experiment showed the two polls were generally within a few percentage points of each other, with a few exceptions – including the question of whether the United States is heading on the “right track” or the “wrong direction.”

Emerson found just 28% of voters thought the country is headed in the right direction. But Siena had it even lower – just 19%.

Both polls were conducted last week, with Siena in the field from July 24-28th and Emerson from July 26-28th, according to the colleges. Emerson polled 1,000 voters with a margin of error of 3 percentage points. Siena polled 806 likely voters, and its margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

Comments / 14

Anon Smith
3d ago

This woman will finish off NYS she is a full blown communist she plans on cashless banking, socialist housing and socialist Healthcare this will be the end of this place. I am looking for housing in NH now to prepare. The vax will be forced on all school children the second she gets in. So disappointed in this state.

Reply
7
Steve Fig
3d ago

she already knows that she won... new Yorkers always vote the same they never learn...California and New York 2 states that will never change

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Latest Siena poll shows NY Democrats have only modest wind in their sails

The newly released Siena College poll – taken in historical context – paints at best a lukewarm picture for the fate of New York Democrats. The poll shows that at the top of the ticket, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin 53% to 39% – a lead of 14 points. Many will interpret this data as a sign of strength for Democrats. The thinking goes that despite the poor national and statewide mood and aided by an overwhelming party registration advantage statewide, Democrats are certain to prevail across New York on Election Day in November 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
waer.org

As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
newsfromthestates.com

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is now busing migrants to New York City

Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on April 21, 2022. Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to add New York City as an additional stop for dropping off migrants. (Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune) For more coverage on immigration in Texas, sign...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Opinion Polls#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Siena College#Emerson College#Democrats
MedicalXpress

New York National Guard COVID response is now the largest domestic mobilization in U.S. history

Beginning in early March 2020, military forces in the State of New York, comprising the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia, and State Guard, with contributions from the Army Corps of Engineers, mobilized to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing New York State Operation COVID-19 (OPCOV19) has become the largest domestic mobilization in U.S history—by length of mission, volume of deployed soldiers, and diversity of missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
politicsny.com

Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote

New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
275
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy