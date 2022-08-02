ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.

As Radar revealed , Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.

Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.

The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.

“Wynonna was banking on getting a piece of the pie,” dished a source, adding Wynonna, 58, believes Ashley and Larry “conspired against her.”

A source close to Ashley, 54, said she believed her mother “knew what she was doing” by not dropping a big stack of cash in her sister’s lap.

“Wynonna has had money problems throughout her adult life,” a family friend confided.

“She’s blown through every dollar she made with The Judds. She even checked into a treatment facility in 2004 for a ‘money disorder!”

Wynonna or Ashley have long been at odds . Wynonna did not invite Ashley — or her mother — to her 2012 wedding to country music legend Cactus Moser.

Their feud exploded in 2013 when Ashley claimed in a court filing that Wynonna had a tracking device planted on her sister’s car.

As we previously reported, Naomi tragically shot herself dead at age 76 on April 30 after a long and hard-fought battle with mental illness.

In the will, Naomi wrote, “I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland , as Executor of my estate.”

“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland , and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no bond shall be required of my Executor,” the document read. Naomi and Larry had been married since May 1989.

Back in May, weeks after Naomi’s death, Wynona announced she would be moving forward with the previously announced The Judds: The Final Tour dates.

At the time, Larry said, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife, Naomi. would have wanted her to do.”

The family has become divided in the months since.

Barbara Pierson
1d ago

Considering that both daughters are capable of their own incomes, it’s logical to leave her estate to her husband. I expected my father to leave his money to his beloved wife but she died first. Then my sisters contested his Will. It was disgusting. My father called me and told me he wanted to get remarried and if he did, he’d be changing his will. I remember I was ironing at the time of our conversation. I told him it was his money. He earned it, saved it, and invested it. It was his to do with as he pleased and I hoped he’d spend it on himself while living. I hope my answer made him happy as he died not long after. People’s ugly comes out when money is an issue. It is the root of evil.

bekind63
2d ago

First if all it’s normal for your will to go to your spouse not your kids. My mom died we didn’t get anything until my dad passed 14yrs later as he had to live. They might get something after he passes. He’s who raised them. Second they are both successful people and don’t need money.

David Moorefield
3d ago

This is all just celebrity silliness. Being made executor has nothing to do with how the will divides assets to her beneficiaries. It does not seem unusual to appoint her husband of many years as executor (administrator).

