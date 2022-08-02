ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Monkey spotted roaming around Cape Coral

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxeRY_0h1VaoCV00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Believe it or not, residents believe they saw a monkey running around Cape Coral.

No one knows where it came from, but the neighborhood is investigating to find out.

It all started with a community Facebook post about someone seeing a rare animal in Cape Coral.

“He was about two feet,” resident Chris Ledford said.

Ledford described seeing something mysterious right outside his house. He was on the porch talking with a friend, and his friend caught a glimpse first. It wasn’t an armadillo, racoon or possum but rather a monkey.

“I looked at him and was like, that’s a … Monkey,” he said.

While they were questioning what they actually saw, they heard rattling and saw it again, a monkey jumping out of the bushes.

“We do the normal person thing of walking over to try and find what it is, we heard a racket in there,” he said. “But I didn’t see him again.”

Ledford said it looked like a capuchin monkey. Which he said he has seen many posts about on social media.

“I keep trying to find him, I put food over there and a couple times it’s been empty,” Ledford said. “I can’t say it was him that got it but, yea it was kind of wild.”

He said it is possible the monkey ran away from home and is lost.

“I dont know Ive been over there a couple of times but, and there’s nothing so you know what, maybe it was a bigfoot,” he said.

Although nobody else has seen the monkey, it might not be the last sighting in this community.

Comments / 2

Eadie Sharp
3d ago

It would've been nice to have had a location! Cape Coral is over 400 square miles!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Weekly

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen coming to North Naples

Q: I heard Cheddar’s would be coming to Naples. Do you happen to know where it will be located? Thank you. Q: Just back in town and see a perimeter fence around the former Sweet Tomato (next to P.F. Changs on Tamiami). Any idea what’s happening there? Thanks.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Cape Coral, FL
Pets & Animals
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man turns Facebook Marketplace into robbery opportunity

Collier County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say was robbing people he met through Facebook Marketplace. The investigation into 20-year-old Jayshawn Nau began on July 1 when a victim reported to authorities that they had been held at gunpoint when met up with someone who was interested in buying their gold chain for more than $8,000.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL residents asked to stay inside due to green algae stench

Residents asked to stay inside because of a smell so bad from green algae blooming in a Southwest Florida canal. The bloom happened in the Rubican Canal in Cape Coral with the smell permeating the area. The smell is so strong and dense that the only way to escape it is by getting inside.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Fish-Tale Marina, 7325 Estero Blvd. (behind Santini Plaza), Fort Myers Beach; 239-747- 6500 or www.thefishtalemarina.com. Here’s a spot away from the hubbub of the beach and the pier and the traffic on Estero Island. You can arrive by boat at the marina or, like most of us, arrive by car, and enjoy the fruits of the sea. Cool off with fresh shrimp ceviche or a plate of oysters, then tuck into grouper or a sandwich — barbecued pork turns up in a of dishes.
FORT MYERS, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers

Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roaming#Monkey
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: East Naples food truck serves up pupusas and more!

Just inside the East Naples shopping complex that houses Flash, a gas station and car wash, as well as Empire Bagel Factory, you’ll find an unassuming food truck parked in the corner with the word “Pupusas” written on it. It, not coincidentally, belongs to the Pupusas Salvadorenas Corp. and it holds delicious food and treats inside.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Florida Weekly

Naples Chamber finds a new home

The Greater Naples Chamber had reason to celebrate July 21 and as it cut the ribbon inaugurating its new location at 2150 Goodlette-Frank Rd. N., Naples. Chamber CEO/President Michael Dalby welcomed attendees that included representatives from a wide variety of local businesses. The ribbon was cut by Julie Schmelzle, Chair of Greater Naples Chamber Board of Directors, and the entire Chamber team.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cak’d, satisfying a sweet tooth with vegan recipes

In this Gulfshore Business report, a new restaurant in Naples is catering to people’s sweet tooth. Cak’d is not an ordinary kind of cookie dough, it’s vegan, which means no dairy products are used. But, the owner, Maria Trupiano, could have fooled David Dorsey. “We have a...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral

New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy