CNET
Meta Expanding Instagram Support for NFTs to More Than 100 Countries
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said Instagram support for NFTs is expanding to more than 100 countries. The feature will let artists, businesses and others across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas share NFTs on Instagram, Meta said in a blog post. Instagram began testing NFTs in...
CNET
Clubhouse Will Let You Create Your Own Curated House
Clubhouse is rolling out a feature that will allow you to create your own curated "house" within the app, Clubhouse co-founder and CEO Paul Davison said in a series of tweets Thursday. To accommodate the current size and diversity of the community using the audio-based social networking platform, Davison said,...
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin
Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
CNET
Someone Please Buy Me Princess Diana's Awesome Ford Escort RS Turbo
There are a lot of reasons to throw around the word "iconic" when talking about the late Princess Diana, from her fashion and activism to the scandals and drama that surrounded her life and death. But she was also a legit car enthusiast, preferring to drive herself around rather than be chauffeured, much to the chagrin of the royal family's security detail. Diana owned a slew of awesome cars, and one of the coolest is going up for auction later this month: her 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1.
CNET
Finished Stranger Things? Time To Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Just finished season 4 of Stranger Things? Maybe it's time to watch Dark, the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
CNET
HBO Max Will Mash Up With Discovery Plus in the Middle of Next Year
Streaming service HBO Max will combine with Discovery Plus for US subscribers during the summer of 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery said Thursday, detailing the plans for a move that it has telegraphed ever since the company was formed by a megamerger earlier this year. Latin America will get the mashed-up...
CNET
DuckDuckGo Will Block More Microsoft Tracking Scripts
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, announced on Aug. 5 that it will start blocking third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in its browsing apps and browser extensions in the next week. DuckDuckGo said its beta apps will also start blocking these third-party tracking scripts in the next month. : DuckDuckGo Launches Its...
CNET
The 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie: What to Know
Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, due out next year, has officially wrapped up production. And it sure seems that the flick inspired by the iconic Mattel doll is worth marking your miniaturized calendars for. Ryan Gosling, one of the stars of the film, has called the script the "best" he's ever...
CNET
Warner Bros. Cancels 'Batgirl' Movie After Spending Nearly $90 Million
Warner Bros. Discovery has nixed the upcoming Batgirl movie despite already spending a boatload of money on it. The film, part of the DC Extended Universe, was set to feature Leslie Grace as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman and J.K. Simmons as Gotham police commissioner James Gordon.
CNET
TV Antennas Got a Cable-Like Upgrade, Except It's Still Free
There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly split after 9 months
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating. Multiple outlets report that the pair have ended their relationship but will remain friends. The couple reportedly ended their relationship this week, according to People. In July, Kardashian visited Davidson in Australia, where he is...
CNET
SpaceX, Blue Origin Headline 4 Major Space Launches Thursday
A new set of civilian astronauts, including at least one YouTuber, plus a couple of military spacecraft and one nation's first mission to the moon are all leaving the planet in the span of less than 24 hours on Thursday (unless you're in the western US, where it was still Wednesday night for the first one).
CNET
'Bullet Train' Review: Brad Pitt Action Flick Is off the Rails in the Best Way
With Bullet Train, it's all in the title. A train, plus bullets. Woo woo, all aboard!. And yes. If you call your movie Bullet Train, you're setting reviewers on a one-way track to using all the train-related puns in the book. So headlines about this John Wick-esque Brad Pitt movie brand it a trainwreck of nonsense, a one-way trip to snoozeville, a runaway sleeper derailed by its own inanity.
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rolls Out New Pokemon, Fidough
A new puppy Pokemon named Fidough may be the ingredient your Scarlet and Violet party needs. The 1-foot-tall Fairy-type Pokemon, unveiled in a Pokemon video presentation on Wednesday, has already snoozed and pitter-patter-walked its way into the internet's heart. "The Pokemon people made a bread dog and named it Fidough,...
CNET
Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta Goes Live For Some Galaxy S22 Owners
Samsung's giving early adopters a first look of its next operating system update with the One UI 5.0 beta, but it's only available in Germany so far, according to reports. What's more, only owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series released earlier this year can access the One UI 5.0 beta, as SamMobile reported, stymying older Samsung handset owners.
CNET
Marvel's VFX Artists Are Suffering -- and Starting to Speak Out
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi makes interviews look fun. During the long and often tedious press tour filmmakers endure to promote their latest films, Waititi brought his trademark laid-back goofiness to a video in which he breaks down a scene. Only, this time, it backfired. Almost offhandedly, Waititi questioned whether a character named Korg, a CGI rock creature he also played, looked "real." "Do I need to be more blue?" he asked.
