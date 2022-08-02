ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Forge, PA

outdoors.org

Ridley Creek Concert Hike - The Core: Clapton

MEDIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Tickets Available for Weekend’s ‘Starmites’ Musical

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Tickets for the musical “Starmites High School Edition,” scheduled for Thursday through Saturday (Aug. 4, 5, and 6, 2022) at Pottsgrove High School on Kauffman Road, remain available online here and here for both evening and matinée performances. The show, developed by Arts Bubble 19464, involves a collaboration of nearly 40 students from Pottsgrove and Pottstown high schools.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown’s Albright Receives Dunkin’ Scholarship

PHILADELPHIA PA – Boyertown Area Senior High School graduate Jack Albright was identified Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) as among 20 winners of the 13th annual Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program, the company announced. Two other recipients from Berks and Chester counties also were named. Albright, from Perkiomenville,...
BOYERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar

A free Children’s Theater performance of “Rainbow Fish,” (at top) is being presented by East Pikeland Township and the Steel River Playhouse on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in Kimberton Park. This weekend (Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7) offers tons of entertainment choices. First Friday events in Boyertown,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

White Dog Cafe to host dinner benefiting veteran service dog nonprofit

Diners can enjoy food and drinks for a dog-gone good cause later this month at the fifth annual Dining Out for the Dogs dinner hosted by White Dog Cafe. The canine-themed event takes place on Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. at the restaurant's three suburban locations in Wayne, Haverford and Glen Mills. Proceeds will benefit Alpha Bravo Canine, a Philadelphia organization that donates service dogs to U.S. veterans.
HAVERFORD, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Golden Dragon to close on September 16th

ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Aug. 5

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Aug. 5, 2022) compilation consists of two obituaries, listed in dated order. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Mary J. (Jones) Litishin, 86, of Phoenixville, Aug....
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Mid-Century Modern Country Manor in Spring City

Louis Kahn disciple Carlos Joseph Alvaré designed this masterpiece in 1967. Warm and cozy, it has withstood the test of time well. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. More than any other modern architect, Louis Kahn produced buildings...
SPRING CITY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Women-Owned Businesses Succeeding in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN PA – What determines whether, or how well, women- and minority-owned entrepreneurial businesses succeed and expand? The difference-makers are “environmental factors, establishing goals, and making connections,” Pottstown Area Economic Development executive director Peggy Lee-Clark told a national audience. Lee-Clark was among three featured speakers during a...
POTTSTOWN, PA

