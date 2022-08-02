Read on sanatogapost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
outdoors.org
Ridley Creek Concert Hike - The Core: Clapton
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
A French-American Restaurant to Debut in Delaware Next Year
The delicious-sounding concept conceived by BBC Tavern & Grill owner David Dietz will reside right next door to its sister store
sanatogapost.com
Tickets Available for Weekend’s ‘Starmites’ Musical
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Tickets for the musical “Starmites High School Edition,” scheduled for Thursday through Saturday (Aug. 4, 5, and 6, 2022) at Pottsgrove High School on Kauffman Road, remain available online here and here for both evening and matinée performances. The show, developed by Arts Bubble 19464, involves a collaboration of nearly 40 students from Pottsgrove and Pottstown high schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berwyn Colonial Farmhouse Mansion Offers Old-School Style with Modern Layout, Amenities
Image via Philadelphia Magazine. While it was built in 2004, this colonial mansion in Berwyn for sale offers an old-school style reminiscent of the late 1700s and early 1800s farmhouses combined with a modern layout and amenities, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
sanatogapost.com
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
sanatogapost.com
Boyertown’s Albright Receives Dunkin’ Scholarship
PHILADELPHIA PA – Boyertown Area Senior High School graduate Jack Albright was identified Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) as among 20 winners of the 13th annual Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program, the company announced. Two other recipients from Berks and Chester counties also were named. Albright, from Perkiomenville,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanatogapost.com
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
A free Children’s Theater performance of “Rainbow Fish,” (at top) is being presented by East Pikeland Township and the Steel River Playhouse on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in Kimberton Park. This weekend (Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7) offers tons of entertainment choices. First Friday events in Boyertown,...
phillyvoice.com
White Dog Cafe to host dinner benefiting veteran service dog nonprofit
Diners can enjoy food and drinks for a dog-gone good cause later this month at the fifth annual Dining Out for the Dogs dinner hosted by White Dog Cafe. The canine-themed event takes place on Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. at the restaurant's three suburban locations in Wayne, Haverford and Glen Mills. Proceeds will benefit Alpha Bravo Canine, a Philadelphia organization that donates service dogs to U.S. veterans.
morethanthecurve.com
Golden Dragon to close on September 16th
ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
Bringing the Taste of Greece to Phoenixville, Eatery Offers Mouthwatering Menu Inspired by Sisters’ Home Country
Avlós, the local eatery run by sisters Nikoleta and Katerina Skartsilas, is bringing the delicious tastes of Greece to Phoenixville, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. The sisters are offering a mouthwatering menu inspired by the Greek Isles at the space that previously housed Andrew Deery’s Majolica.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Aug. 5
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Aug. 5, 2022) compilation consists of two obituaries, listed in dated order. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Mary J. (Jones) Litishin, 86, of Phoenixville, Aug....
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Beloved Great Valley High School Grad Remembered as Always Striving to Make a Difference
Liv2BeKing golfing participants.Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News. Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana, a Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate, was an inspiration to all who knew her, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Mid-Century Modern Country Manor in Spring City
Louis Kahn disciple Carlos Joseph Alvaré designed this masterpiece in 1967. Warm and cozy, it has withstood the test of time well. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. More than any other modern architect, Louis Kahn produced buildings...
sanatogapost.com
Women-Owned Businesses Succeeding in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – What determines whether, or how well, women- and minority-owned entrepreneurial businesses succeed and expand? The difference-makers are “environmental factors, establishing goals, and making connections,” Pottstown Area Economic Development executive director Peggy Lee-Clark told a national audience. Lee-Clark was among three featured speakers during a...
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of 9 places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
Tragic Story of Pennsbury Brothers Highlighted in New Book on ‘Raw Deal That America Has Given Young People’
Will Bunch's new book discusses the impact of college debt on America's students. A new book covering the American college debt crisis features the story of two brothers who graduated from Pennsbury High School. Will Bunch wrote about his upcoming book in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bunch’s book, After the Ivory...
Comments / 0